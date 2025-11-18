FSU Football aims to correct road woes in final ACC matchup against NC State
The Florida State Seminoles are heading on the road for their final ACC matchup in the 2025 season. Filled with ups and downs, FSU has not won a road game yet this year and looks to change that in its Friday matchup against NC State.
Going into a road game is tough enough. Going into a road game off a short week is even tougher, and going into a road game on a short week at Carter-Finley Stadium is a trifecta that doesn't necessarily spell success for the Seminoles, although they are favored in the matchup.
The Search For Road Consistency
Florida State has lost road matchups to Virginia, Clemson, and Stanford this season, and none of them can be attributed to a single flaw. From slow starts to lack of focus, small but meaningful things pile up to make a big difference. As the Seminoles pack up and head to Raleigh, NC, Norvell and the coaching staff look to address the issues.
“We are looking at every component to determine what things we need to fix to make sure that we're starting the game the way we want to start," Norvell said on Monday about the matchup. "What are the things that we're doing to make sure that we are not distracted by any of the things that can be distracting when you go on the road?"
"There are some modifications that we are kind of implementing throughout this week...You look at how you're handling that travel," Norvell added. "What is it, what's it look like?"
Making All Three Phases Work Away From Home
Florida State's road woes haven't been for a lack of talent; it's been the inability to string together all three phases of the game and add the finishing touches or the opening paragraphs to games. Norvell himself will admit that they haven't played complementary football
"We've not played complementary football on the road, and when we do, I think we're a really good football team," Norvell said. "On the road, [we've got to have] our energy; it's our focus, it's everything that we can do to dictate the game. That's coming from the sideline, and, you know, that's going to be a big, a big focus for this week."
The Seminoles have a must-win matchup on Friday, not only to break the road game drought but to keep their bowl berth dreams intact.
