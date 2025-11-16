Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles closed out their final home game of the season with a 34-14 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, putting the Noles on the brink of bowl eligibility with a 5-5 record in 2025.
Despite a slow start for both teams, with both the Seminoles and Hokies having missed field goal opportunities in the first quarter, the teams ramped up production late in the half, with FSU entering halftime with a 10-7 lead.
Florida State didn't hesitate to take control of the game in the second half, outscoring the Hokies 24-7 to secure just its second ACC victory of the season.
As the Seminoles closed a chapter of a season filled with many ups and downs, the victory was as important as they come for program morale, as it gives the fanbase, and team for that matter, a fitting end to what was largely an impressive home season for the Seminoles.
What was possibly the most impressive feat of the night, though, was wide reciever Duce Robinson's stellar performance, proving himself as an elite reciever.
Robinson recorded his third consecutive game and fifth game of the season, breaking 100 receiving yards, all while playing selfless football, making crucial blocks to establish the run, and even getting some action in on the defensive side of the ball, deflecting what would have been a VT touchdown pass in the final second of the first half.
The off-the-field victories were on full display tonight as well, as freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was welcomed back to Doak Campbell tonight to cheers from both sidelines as well as the packed house. After attending Friday's practice, Pritchard told the Seminoles to "Go win," and that's exactly what the team did.
With the team taking the road early this week for a Friday night game against NC State, the Florida State fanbase didn't hesitate in celebrating the victory in the final home game of the season. As always, here is some of what the FSU fanbase had to say following the big win.
FSU great Peter Boulware cheers on the Seminoles after the win over Virginia Tech
2013 FSU national champion defensive tackle Nile Lawrence Stample shares his thouhts after the win
Former Florida State linebacker shares a message after the victory
Former FSU safety Ermon Lane brings up a valid question after the Seminoles' win Saturday night
Former Florida State defensive tackle and 2024 UFL champion Marvin Wilson happy, but not yet satisfied after the win over the Hokies
