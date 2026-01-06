FSU football boosts offense with experienced addition

The Florida State Seminoles are in a tough spot.

Despite fielding a solid unit in offensive line coach Herb Hand's first year in Tallahassee, the Seminoles will have to replace all five starters in the trenches. Failures to attain talent from the prep level and a lack of development before Hand arrived mean FSU will need to rely heavily on the transfer portal.

Over the last few weeks, Florida State has been evaluating its options. After hosting an experienced offensive lineman for a visit, the Seminoles have added a potential starter for the 2026 season.

Florida state Lands Bowling Green State OT Nate Pabst

Herb Hand/FSU Athletics

On Tuesday, redshirt senior Bowling Green State offensive tackle transfer Nate Pabst announced his commitment to Florida State, per Noles247. The decision came shortly after Pabst wrapped up his visit to Tallahassee.

Pabst has played for the Falcons for the last five years, appearing in 42 games and starting 38 consecutive games over the last three seasons. He's got experience at right guard, left guard, right tackle, and left tackle.

In 2025, Pabst served as one of Bowling Green State's team captains, starting all 12 games. Of his 766 snaps, 493 came at right tackle while 273 came at right guard. Pabst allowed 14 pressures and one sack. He's given up nine sacks during his college career.

Pabst stands at 6-foot-3, 315-pounds. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Depending on how the offseason unfolds, Pabst can slot in at one of the interior or offensive tackle spots.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, Freshman (Announced 1/6)

