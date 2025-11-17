Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football's rivalry game vs. Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles will be looking to win their second game in a row when they travel to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday. Head coach Mike Norvell is 0-3 against NC State since arriving in Tallahassee.
Following the contest against the Wolfpack, Florida State will remain on the road for its final game of the regular season and annual rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators. The Seminoles won their last visit to Gainesville in 2023 with a backup quarterback but were defeated in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2024.
READ MORE: Three honest thoughts after FSU football's win over Virginia Tech
The Gators fired head coach Billy Napier following a 3-4 start to the season. Florida has gone 0-3 since then, falling by double-digits in consecutive defeats to Kentucky (38-7) and Ole Miss (34-24), and eliminating the program from postseason contention.
On Monday, game times and television information were announced for contests that'll take place during Week 14 (Saturday, November 29).
When Will FSU-Florida Kick Off?
The game between FSU and Florida will be televised on ESPN2. There are two kickoff options - 3:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. ET.
It'll be a Saturday afternoon showdown in the Swamp for the Seminoles and Gators.
Despite the record, this is still a dangerous opponent and a rivalry game where anything can happen. Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway is struggling, but it doesn't take much to get him going. On the season, he's completed 115/192 passes for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while rushing 58 times for 97 yards and another score.
This also sets up an interesting scenario that could replicate recent history. In 2021, Florida State was 5-6 going into Florida, needing a victory against a team with an interim coach to make a bowl game. The Seminoles self-destructed after Jordan Travis suffered an early shoulder injury, losing 24-21 and ending their season in bitter fashion.
If FSU falls to NC State this week, it's possible déjà vu is staring us in the face.
Florida leads the all-time series 38-28-2.
The Gators will host Tennessee on Saturday, November 22, ahead of the game against Florida State. Florida and Tennessee are slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC if fans want to get a look at the Seminoles' next opponent.
READ MORE: Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok