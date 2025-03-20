Inside look at Florida State Football’s first spring practice
Florida State kicked off spring practice on Wednesday afternoon. For the most part, the sessions will be closed to the media, limiting video opportunities compared to previous years. However, the Seminoles will still be providing a sporadic b-roll to showcase some of what's going on at practice.
Following the first practice, FSU released a highlight reel from the day. Admittedly, there wasn't much to go off of as the most detailed clip that was provided featured a drill with the running backs. Kam Davis, Jaylin Lucas, and Micahi Danzy all took part in the drill along with quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Head coach Mike Norvell revealed that Lucas was back in action following a season-ending injury in Florida State's second game of 2024. He looks to be a full-go which is certainly a promising sign considering the multiple ways he can contribute on offense.
Castellanos was briefly spotted throwing in the clip alongside Trever Jackson and Michael Grant. Brock Glenn hit Jaylin Lucas out of the backfield later on with the running back making a cut and accelerating up the field.
The wide receivers were shown for a few seconds as well with newcomers like Squirrel White, Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and Jordan Scott all making appearances. It's worth noting that White and Camdon Frier were both sporting green non-contact jerseys. Frier missed all of last season due to a lower-body injury while White dealt with multiple ailments at Tennessee.
The clip began with a short look at the defense as Stefon Thompson and Ethan Pritchard went through a drill with the linebackers. Plus, Edwin Joseph, Christian White, Ricky Knight III, and KJ Kirkland were shown in a backpedaling drill.
Not much was shared regarding the offensive line or defensive line. Those are two positions of vast intrigue this spring.
Florida State returns to practice on Thursday.
