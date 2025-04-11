FSU Football enters final phase of spring with edge and urgency
The Florida State Seminoles are nearing the end of spring camp and are preparing for summer workouts as they gear up for the 2025 season. Players are beginning to carve out roles as they fight for their places on the depth chart, and although head coach Mike Norvell noted the lack of intensity at practice earlier in the week, Thursday's practice seemed to have a bit more chippiness and purpose.
"We did not lack intensity today. It was a good practice in the sense of guys coming out with purpose," Norvell said to the media after Thursday's practice. "I think sometimes we got to make sure we're maintaining control of emotions at times, but I thought it was good work today."
With 11 spring practices under their belts, the 2025 Seminoles are entering their final push to end the month of April. The 'Noles are finishing this week with back-to-back practices and will get a few days off before the final charge.
"I'm going to give the guys off this weekend as they go into the last week just to get an opportunity to take a deep breath, and then it's going to be a mad dash sprint through the finish of spring practice." Norvell continued.
Friday's practice will be aimed at "something to remember" in Norvell and his team's eyes, and the progression he's seen is promising.
"Usually, within the spring, we try to have a practice to remember, and tomorrow's going to be one that I want to remember."
All eyes will be on Norvell and the Seminoles as they prepare for their matchup against Alabama on August 30. After such a down year in 2024, Norvell just wants to see the explosiveness of his teams from the past and to get back to playing Florida State football.
"Hell yes. You can take all the nice, pretty plays you want to draw up and all the defenses, but if you don't chase the ball, if you don't play with pad level, explosiveness, strike, run your feet, knock people back—like if you're not going to bring that, then it's just things that sound good. I want to feel Florida State football."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
