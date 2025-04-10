Former FSU football assistant hired as head coach at historic high school program
Former Florida State assistant Ronnie Cottrell is set to become the new head coach and athletic director at his alma mater, T.R. Miller, the school announced on Tuesday. The Tigers were looking to replace Alabama High School Hall of Famer Brent Hubbert, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Cottrell boasts a 176-99 record over 23 years as a high school head coach, highlighted by state championships at Godby in 2012 and Mobile Christian in 2023. After stepping down as the head coach at Mobile Christian, he's spent 2024 in Gulf Breeze, Florida, as the head coach of Lighthouse Christian College.
"Brewton City Schools is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ronnie Cottrell as the Athletic Director and head coach of the T.R. Miller Tigers football team,” a release from the Brewton City School board stated. “A distinguished alumnus and former player, Coach Cottrell brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his alma mater."
READ MORE: Former FSU football star visits New England Patriots
Before his high school coaching career, Cottrell spent nine years on legendary head coach Bobby Bowden’s staff at Florida State, then served as assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator, and tight ends coach under Mike DuBose at the University of Alabama.
He started as a graduate assistant coaching receivers in 1989, and was known for his recruiting skills, working his way up to Florida State's full-time recruiting coordinator under Bowden.
Cottrell was in part responsible for inspiring greats like Warrick Dunn, Peter Bouleware, and Derrick Brooks to become 'Noles. Cottrell was responsible for seven consecutive national top-five recruiting classes and was a part of the 1993 National Championship team.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell drops injury tidbit on FSU Football wide receiver
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok