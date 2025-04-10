Nole Gameday

BREAKING: 3-star CB Sean Johnson commits to FSU Football over Wisconsin, Penn State, and Georgia Tech

#Tribe26 grows with the pledge of a talented defensive back.

Dustin Lewis

Sean Johnson/Twitter
Florida State is making an addition to its defensive backfield in Tribe26.

On Thursday afternoon, three-star cornerback Sean Johnson announced his pledge to the Seminoles over programs such as Wisconsin, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Maryland, and Virginia. He revealed the decision on his birthday.

Florida State extended Johnson a scholarship in January. He was recently on campus for an unofficial visit where he got to learn more about the campus and meet with the coaching staff. Johnson will return to Tallahassee for an official visit this summer.

Johnson has the talent and athleticism to be a good fit in the Seminoles' defense. He's got solid ball skills along with quick hips and flexibility in coverage. Johnson also plays with a ton of effort which is a necessity in defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme.

It'll be interesting to see if Johnson decides to officially visit his other suitors this summer or if he's locking things down. He played on an Archbishop Spalding High School team that won its third consecutive state championship last fall.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 513 overall prospect, the No. 44 CB, and the No. 9 recruit in Maryland in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

With the addition of Johnson, Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 19 to No. 16 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

