BREAKING: 3-star CB Sean Johnson commits to FSU Football over Wisconsin, Penn State, and Georgia Tech
Florida State is making an addition to its defensive backfield in Tribe26.
On Thursday afternoon, three-star cornerback Sean Johnson announced his pledge to the Seminoles over programs such as Wisconsin, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Maryland, and Virginia. He revealed the decision on his birthday.
Florida State extended Johnson a scholarship in January. He was recently on campus for an unofficial visit where he got to learn more about the campus and meet with the coaching staff. Johnson will return to Tallahassee for an official visit this summer.
Johnson has the talent and athleticism to be a good fit in the Seminoles' defense. He's got solid ball skills along with quick hips and flexibility in coverage. Johnson also plays with a ton of effort which is a necessity in defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme.
It'll be interesting to see if Johnson decides to officially visit his other suitors this summer or if he's locking things down. He played on an Archbishop Spalding High School team that won its third consecutive state championship last fall.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 513 overall prospect, the No. 44 CB, and the No. 9 recruit in Maryland in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Johnson, Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 19 to No. 16 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
