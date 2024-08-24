FSU Football Fans Voice Displeasure With Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN’s College GameDay
College football is back, and just before the Seminoles kick off the 2024 season against Georgia Tech, fans will be able to enjoy pregame coverage of ESPN's College GameDay which is on-site in Dublin. Ireland for the marquee matchup of the weekend.
Since the tragic injury that ended Joran Travis's season in 2023, countless voices in the media voiced their support for the Seminoles, emphasizing that just because one player's season is over doesn't mean the team's season is over. However, many analysts across the nation believed that because Travis was the face of the team, the Seminoles were now undeserving of a playoff spot because of the loss of one player, and perhaps there was no one more vocal about this than ESPN analyst and College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit.
Since he initially began to push the narrative that FSU was underserving of a spot in the college football playoff, despite winning out the regular season and conference championship, Seminole fans have been relentlessly attacking Herbstreit for months on social media. As expected, Herbstreit has heard the displeasure of the thousands of FSU fans for the first time in person on the set of College GameDay.
Along with voicing their anger through constant booing whenever Herbstreit, and only Herbstreit, is talking, fans brought out some clever signs as a way of taking a jab towards the commentator. Many of which were turned away by College GameDay with some FSU fans even booted from the event.
This is the first time Herbstreit has faced the Seminole fanbase in person. Although it has been both sides taking shots at each other on social media until this point, it appears as if Herbstreit has finally met his match, as there is no silencing the thousands of fans who have been waiting months for this opportunity to finally have their voices of displeasure heard loud and clear.
The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will kickoff at Noon EST in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
