Top-100 Defender Schedules Official Visit To Florida State
Florida State finalized the majority of its 2025 high school signing class in December. However, the Seminoles are still looking to add a few more pieces to the puzzle during the traditional signing day in February.
FSU will be hosting a top-100 defender for an official visit later this month. Four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis has informed NoleGameday that he'll be in Tallahassee from January 11-13. Mathis is also expected to make trips to UCLA and Michigan.
The blue-chip prospect was previously pledged to Ohio State before re-opening his recruitment in November. The Seminoles were one of his top teams before Mathis's original decision and now they are right back in the picture.
As a senior, Mathis totaled 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks. He recorded a season-high seven tackles and one tackle for loss in a 35-14 victory against George Washington High School on November 2. Mathis was selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America game.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 75 overall prospect, the No. 6 EDGE, and the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. Mathis is the top remaining unsigned senior in the country.
The Seminoles obviously have a major need off the edge after the roster was thinned out through the NCAA Transfer Portal. FSU did add Nebraska transfer James Williams and Western Kentucky transfer Deante McCray but they certainly need younger talent in the room. Outside of the incoming freshmen from the signing class, there are no underclassmen remaining at the position.
Florida State holds 31 total signees (20 high school/JUCO, 11 transfers) in its 2025 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.
