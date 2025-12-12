FSU football hires DB coach Brandon Harris: How does the move grade out?

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., and the Florida State Seminoles recently parted ways, a move that sent ripples through the recruiting class and the current roster. With multiple players expected to transfer, FSU will look to revamp its backfield this offseason.

The Seminole secondary allowed 2.289 yards in 2025, alongside 20 touchdowns through the air and an opponent passer rating average of 134.14. Those numbers aren't exactly daunting, but an overall defense that ranked in the bottom tier nationally and a 5-7 season were cause for a change. They ranked 29th per ESPN, although the stats are conflicting across multiple sites.

Brandon Harris, Sr. Hired From UCF

Harris worked with Norvell as an analyst at FSU in 2020, and he's the younger brother of current wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Tim Harris Jr., who was hired after the 2024 season. The addition adds another producer of top-25 defenses to the staff room.

UCF ranked No. 25 in the country in passing defense this past season, giving up 185.1 passing yards per game while forcing nine interceptions.

Harris Joins a Growing UCF Contingent at FSU

Overall, it profiles as a B-level hire until production on the field meets expectations. It is worth noting that the addition of Harris brings the total to five former UCF coaches on board at Florida State. Offensive line coach Herb Hand, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, running backs coach Kam Martin, and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.

Harris' top defensive production could pair well with defensive coordinator Tony White's resume, as he produced some of the country's most effective defenses during the previous four seasons before joining the Seminoles.

Over the past five years, Harris has built a strong recruiting footprint in Florida with stops at FIU, FAU, and UCF. During his time with the Owls, he moved up from cornerbacks coach to co-defensive coordinator and later served as interim defensive coordinator late in the 2024 season.

Harris helped develop two all-conference selections at FAU, including CJ Heard, who was a former FSU commit. Time will tell whether or not it was the best move for Florida State, and a behind-the-scenes overhaul is an ongoing offseason process.

