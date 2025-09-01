FSU football head coach Mike Norvell makes statement on Ethan Pritchard
The Florida State football community is dealing with an unforeseen tragedy. On Sunday evening, true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot in Havana, Florida. Pritchard is in the hospital and remains in stable but critical condition, per the athletics program.
There have not been many details released on the incident. Pritchard was injured while visiting family.
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell addressed the situation publicly for the first time. Norvell was with Pritchard in the hospital last night. The entire team is focused on supporting Pritchard and his family.
Mike Norvell Issues Statement On LB Ethan Pritchard
"Just want to first start off, just thoughts and prayers with Ethan Pritchard and his family," Norvell said. "This is obviously an extremely just tragic event for the young man. I got a chance to be there last night with him and his dad and his family, and grateful for all the support and medical support he was able to receive."
"Our football team, coaches, family, we're all here to support them," Norvell added. "I absolutely believe in it and Maria and I praying for all parts of him and the journey that's ahead but definitely appreciate the support from everybody in the community that we feel and just continue to be with him."
Pritchard suited up for his first game in Tallahassee during the upset victory over Alabama. He didn't play during the win.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He was ranked as the No. 507 overall prospect, the No. 54 LB, and the No. 64 recruit in Florida in his class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Pritchard committed to Florida State in October of 2023 and never wavered despite the disappointing season last fall. During his senior season at Seminole High School, he totaled 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.
FSU Athletics released a statement regarding Pritchard's status on Monday morning.
"Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker on Florida State's football team, is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida."
"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available."
NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on Pritchard as they become available.
