FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
The Florida State Seminoles shocked the world on Saturday, defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 31-17.
The 'Noles looked rejuvenated, crisp, and worthy of sharing the same field with the likes of Blue Bloods such as the Crimson Tide.
However, with the win over 'Bama, where does this project the Garnet and Gold in the national conversation? Some pundits have FSU football surging in their rankings following the Alabama performance.
Where Does Ari Wasserman Have The Seminoles In His Top 10 Following Their Win Over Alabama?
For instance, On3's Ari Wasserman has the Seminoles as the No. 9 ranked team in the country, coming in above rivals such as Clemson (No. 10), Florida (not ranked in this list), and Miami (not ranked in this list).
Wasserman had this to say regarding FSU's slingshot into the top 10.
"Nobody knew what to make of Florida State coming into the season. But even the most optimistic people felt the Seminoles were an 8-win team. What do we think now after Florida State handled Alabama in Tallahassee? This is one of the harder teams to rank this week because we now aren’t sure what Alabama is. Could the Crimson Tide actually be a below average team this year? It doesn’t matter, Florida State has one of the best wins in the country as of right now and deserve some respect. Thomas Castellanos talked trash during the offseason and backed it up. Take a bow, Seminoles."- Ari Wasserman, On3
Clemson lost to LSU on Saturday night in South Carolina, while the Bayou Bengals take the No. 2 spot in Wasserman's rankings.
The Gators smacked down Long Island University, 55-0, in a Week 1 warm-up game.
The Hurricanes take on Notre Dame in South Beach on Sunday night as both of those teams open up the year in an AP top-10 matchup. ND is ranked No. 5 in Wasserman's rankings.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Remainder Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State
Week 5: at Virginia
Week 6: vs. Miami
Week 7: vs. Pitt
Week 8: at Stanford
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: at Clemson
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech
Week 13: at NC State
Week 14: at Florida
1-0 Overall, 0-0 in Conference Play
