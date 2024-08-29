FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Recaps Practice Ahead of Boston College
The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles were back at practice on Thursday after returning from Dublin, Ireland earlier in the week. The 'Noles suffered an upset 24-21 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and are seeking redemption this upcoming Monday when they host Boston College for their home opener.
There was a different energy on the practice fields from both coaches and players as neither likes having a tarnished record to start the season. Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Thursday's session to give some insight into last week's loss as they look ahead to Boston College.
"Today we were able to implement some of the details of the game plan, but really just trying to have as much focus on the fundamentals—technique, making sure that we're clean and sharp and disciplined, and where we're supposed to be, what we're supposed to do. And then just really pushing the utilization of those techniques and fundamentals to allow us to have the power that we have."
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Injury Updates On A Pair Of Florida State Seminoles
With the team's mood in question, Norvell said that he saw an urgency from his players to get better but noted that it should be that way day in and day out regardless of what the outcome of last week's game is.
"There's definitely a sense of urgency for improvement and we need that urgency every single day, whether it's after a loss or after a win. That is the objective—to go get better. And there were things that showed up in the game that were disappointing that were uncharacteristic."
Boston College has a new head coach in Bill O'Brien and he brought along long-tenured coach Tim Lewis as his defensive coordinator who has 34 years of experience including seven in the NFL. With one of the top man coverage defenses in the country last year, Norvell believes that Lewis has the pieces in place around him to continue that trend.
"You have so many years in the National Football League, you know, USFL, XFL. (He's) a very well-respected and talented coach, defensive coordinator and they do a lot. I mean, every variation of coverages—one high, two high, man. This was one of the top man defenses a year ago in the country, and obviously, those guys are built for it."
For the second week in a row, Florida State will be one of the premier matchups on television. Doak Campbell Stadium will have a sold-out crowd in Tallahassee, FL, and there will be a lot of outside noise surrounding the program. Norvell's approach to keeping his players' minds off the drama and on football is simple: stay the course and continue to get better.
"The mind will lie to you if you allow it. When you're doing really well it wants you to take a deep breath and be comfortable because of what you've been able to accomplish. Whenever you face adversity, if you allow doubt and uncertainty to come in, oh, it will too. But, you just got to stay the course and be who you are, continuing to work, continuing to get better. I mean, those are things that we can control."
Florida State and Boston College kick-off on Monday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Florida State's Loss To Georgia Tech Brings In Massive National Audience
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Drops In ESPN's FPI Rankings Following Upset Loss
• ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Florida State's Upset Loss
• 14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech
• Mike Norvell Reviews DJ Uiagalelei's First Career Start At Florida State