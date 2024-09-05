FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Thinks Hesitation Cause for Early Season Woes
The Florida State Seminoles are halfway through their bye week after coming off of back-to-back losses and starting the season 0-2. With so much preseason hype for the 'Noles, the two losses have been confusing for fans who expected another ACC Title run and College Football Playoff appearance.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with. the media after Thursday's practice to give some insight into what he felt went wrong in the 28-13 loss to Boston College as the Seminoles prepare for Memphis next weekend.
"At times I really think there's guys that are going in trying not to miss a tackle rather than going in to make the tackle. You see a little bit of that hesitation," Norvell said. "That's something, to be honest, with our football team. I did feel there are times where we were pressing, trying not to lose or trying not to have a bad play rather than going and just attacking and making the play."
The types of errors seen in the last two games, he said, don't often occur at practices and that he felt that there is a disconnect somewhere that he needs to find a solution for.
"When it shows up in the game, that's where I've got to find where's the disconnect. Why are we not transitioning from this in practice to the game?" Norvell continued. "It showed up a couple of times, we had a couple of bad misses with opportunities in the passing game, and it still comes down to drops. It still comes down to rhythm and timing, seeing something and just trying to be immediately on it, but maybe shortening the drop, shortening the timing. You know, those are the things we have to be better at."
Still, there is a lesson in everything and Norvell doesn't want to waste facing adversity or have it affect his team in a negative way. Although he is sickened by the losses, but plans on using them as a stepping stool to finish out the remainder of the season.
"We've lost two games, and man, I don't want to waste those losses. I want to make sure that we use those losses to help us be better today. You know, nobody ever wants to lose. I mean, it's sickening, right?" Norvell said. "But if you can learn, if you can take advantage, and you can work and get better, you've got an opportunity to take a step. That's what we're looking to do as a football team, and that's been our message since the very first day I came here."
The Seminoles and the Tigers are set to face off inside Doak Campbell Stadium at noon on Saturday, September 14.
Check out Norvell's full interview below:
