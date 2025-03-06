Nole Gameday

LA Rams' Jared Verse can handle NFL linemen, just not this kid's crossover

Verse showed up to give back to the community, but it turns out one of the kids took his ankles as a souvenir.

Tommy Mire

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates with cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates with cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Former Florida State star and AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year LA Rams defensive end Jared Verse has long been committed to giving back and has routinely been involved in community outreach programs predating his FSU years. He was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist in 2023 and spends a vast amount of his time trying to change the youth of America for the better.

Verse continued his tradition of giving back to the community in the offseason and recently went out to inspire the youth but instead was left "Officially Questionable" after an elementary schooler put his ankles on the injury report.

A video posted by Overtime via Verse's teammate, LA Rams defensive end Larrell Murchinson, shows a young basketball player deciding to show off his skills on the 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman in one-on-one.

The ankle-snatching moment took place at a Read Across America event, a nationwide tribute to reading that takes place annually on March 2. The National Education Association created the program to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday and encourage children to read. 

Somebody should sign that kid.

As for Verse, he'll be fine once he gets back on the football field. Verse led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77), and quarterback hurries (56) in 2024. He also finished second among rookies in tackles for loss (11) and ranked fifth in sacks (4.5). If he follows up next season with the same production, one thing is for certain: it'll take more than a crossover to stop him.

