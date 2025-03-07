Nole Gameday

Massive DL planning visit to FSU Football this spring

The Seminoles have yet to land a commitment from a defensive lineman.

Dustin Lewis

Cameron Brickle/Twitter
The winter dead period is over and now recruits are once again able to step foot on college campuses.

Florida State is preparing for a busy couple of months leading up to official visits in the summer. The Seminoles are making traction with some of the top recruits in the country.

Three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brickle will be among the visitors making their way to Tallahassee in March, per On3's Chad Simmons. He's also set to take trips to Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas.

The visitor will provide Brickle with an opportunity to establish a stronger bond with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White. Depending on how it goes, the Seminoles might be able to lock in an official visit.

Brickle is originally from Pennsylvania but he'll spend his senior season in the Sunshine State at IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 462 overall prospect, the No. 52 DL, and the No. 72 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman at this stage but are hoping to change that in the near future.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

