Massive DL planning visit to FSU Football this spring
The winter dead period is over and now recruits are once again able to step foot on college campuses.
Florida State is preparing for a busy couple of months leading up to official visits in the summer. The Seminoles are making traction with some of the top recruits in the country.
Three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brickle will be among the visitors making their way to Tallahassee in March, per On3's Chad Simmons. He's also set to take trips to Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas.
The visitor will provide Brickle with an opportunity to establish a stronger bond with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White. Depending on how it goes, the Seminoles might be able to lock in an official visit.
Brickle is originally from Pennsylvania but he'll spend his senior season in the Sunshine State at IMG Academy.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 462 overall prospect, the No. 52 DL, and the No. 72 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman at this stage but are hoping to change that in the near future.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
