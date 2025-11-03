Nole Gameday

FSU football looks to take down Clemson in critical ACC battle

With both teams vying for a bowl appearance, the stakes couldn't be higher for Florida State and Clemson.

Tommy Mire

Head coach Mike Norvell leads Florida State into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11; the match up falls on his 44th birthday.
Head coach Mike Norvell leads Florida State into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11; the match up falls on his 44th birthday. / Emily Stewart/FSView & the Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles (4-4, 1-4 ACC) are hitting the road again to face off against the Clemson Tigers. The 'Noles are coming off a break in the ice after defeating Wake Forest in dominant fashion, 42-7.

The next task for the Seminoles could be a tall one to fill as they head to Death Valley to face off against a 3-5 (2-4 ACC) Clemson team that is looking to regain momentum as they close out the second half of the season.

Norvell and the Seminoles Bracing for Clemson Showdown

Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) pressures Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis
Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) pressures Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

“We're gonna get their absolute best shot, and they’re gonna get ours," Mike Norvell said to the media on Monday about the upcoming contest. "It's the last two ACC Champions in this game and, ultimately, we're gonna have to go play at a high level."

The last time the two teams met, the Seminoles fell at home 29-13. The win/loss contest between the two programs has turned into a rivalry, with Florida State leading the series 21-16. The Tigers have lost four of their last six games, falling to Duke, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, and SMU.

Despite the Record, Norvell Isn't Sleeping on the Tigers

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks towards the sideline Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was 27/36 for 385 yards and two scores in their one-point loss to Duke last weekend, while receiver Antonio Wilson caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a score. The Seminoles have been shaky at best on the road, and as underdogs, a true sod game awaits them in South Carolina.

"It's a talented team, there's no question about it. It's a team that has returned 80% of production from a year ago. It was an ACC Champion last year, and this is a team that has all the capabilities," Norvell continued. "I've got a lot of respect for the coaches that they have. You see it in the schemes, you see it in the ability of the players."

Both teams are looking to finish the season strong, and a trip into Death Valley could serve as a catalyst for programs still itching to pile up wins. Can Norvell and the 'Noles keep the momentum rolling and snag a statement road victory? Or will Dabo Swinney and the Tigers protect home turf and avoid another stumble in an ever-shifting college football landscape?

Published
