FSU football looks to take down Clemson in critical ACC battle
The Florida State Seminoles (4-4, 1-4 ACC) are hitting the road again to face off against the Clemson Tigers. The 'Noles are coming off a break in the ice after defeating Wake Forest in dominant fashion, 42-7.
READ MORE: FSU football targets defender already committed to SEC school
The next task for the Seminoles could be a tall one to fill as they head to Death Valley to face off against a 3-5 (2-4 ACC) Clemson team that is looking to regain momentum as they close out the second half of the season.
Norvell and the Seminoles Bracing for Clemson Showdown
“We're gonna get their absolute best shot, and they’re gonna get ours," Mike Norvell said to the media on Monday about the upcoming contest. "It's the last two ACC Champions in this game and, ultimately, we're gonna have to go play at a high level."
The last time the two teams met, the Seminoles fell at home 29-13. The win/loss contest between the two programs has turned into a rivalry, with Florida State leading the series 21-16. The Tigers have lost four of their last six games, falling to Duke, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, and SMU.
Despite the Record, Norvell Isn't Sleeping on the Tigers
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was 27/36 for 385 yards and two scores in their one-point loss to Duke last weekend, while receiver Antonio Wilson caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a score. The Seminoles have been shaky at best on the road, and as underdogs, a true sod game awaits them in South Carolina.
"It's a talented team, there's no question about it. It's a team that has returned 80% of production from a year ago. It was an ACC Champion last year, and this is a team that has all the capabilities," Norvell continued. "I've got a lot of respect for the coaches that they have. You see it in the schemes, you see it in the ability of the players."
Both teams are looking to finish the season strong, and a trip into Death Valley could serve as a catalyst for programs still itching to pile up wins. Can Norvell and the 'Noles keep the momentum rolling and snag a statement road victory? Or will Dabo Swinney and the Tigers protect home turf and avoid another stumble in an ever-shifting college football landscape?
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok