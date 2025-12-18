Former FSU football standout sparks debate with polarizing take on Seminoles' direction

The Florida State Seminoles are still reeling from a 5-7 season in 2025, one that defined the up-and-down swings of the Mike Norvell era. Flashing with a three-game winning streak starting with a win over No. 8 Alabama, followed by a four-game losing streak, and ending in losses to Clemson, Miami, and Florida.

The program has experienced dramatic swings in recent years, leaving the fan base searching for stability as another offseason unfolds.

Few have experienced those highs and lows more closely than current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones. After transferring from Mississippi State ahead of the 2020 season, Jones was part of teams that finished 3-6, 5-7, and 10-3, before Florida State won the ACC outright following an undefeated 13-0 regular season in 2023.

Jones appeared on the Travis Take Two Podcast and shared his opinion on what is happening in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jones Says Mike Norvell Isn't The Problem

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22 breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Norvell, Florida State has sent 25 players to the NFL, including first-rounders Jared Verse of the LA Rams and Jermaine Johnson II of the New York Jets. In Jones' draft class, 10 players ended up on NFL rosters, which he used as a gauge to help sort out the issue.

"I'll start with this: it is far from Norvell being the problem. Like, I've literally seen it work. I've bought into what he's saying, believed in it, and it changed my life," Jones said. "I've seen it change so many other people's lives. So many other people forget how many people got drafted off the team I was on."

Jones himself was selected by the Jaguars with the 96th overall pick in 2024.

So what is the issue?

Jones Thinks Player It Is Player Buy-In

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) celebrates an interception. The Florida Gators lead the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 at the half at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Fsu V Uf First Half953 | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I just don't think guys bought into what's happening. Everything that he instilled and taught us, bro, I just don't see it," Jones continued.

Florida State hauled in the composite No. 14 recruiting class last cycle, but with the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on January 2, that ranking could shift drastically in either direction. Regardless, Jones believes that player buy-in is critical and isn't sure whether the current coaching staff is focused on that aspect of the game plan.

"Do I think we can recruit better? Yes. I think all of that can happen," Jones said. "Do I think we can bring in better players? Yes. All of that can happen, but the good players that we do get, they have to buy into what's going on, and I think that I don't know if everyone on the coaching staff was harping on those types of things. I do think Norvell needs some help with the discipline side of it."

With another pivotal offseason in the Norvell era, Jones' perspective offers a reminder that talent alone won't win many games. Trust, buy-in, and accountability in the locker room may matter just as much as star rankings.

