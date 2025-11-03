Nole Gameday

FSU football targets defender already committed to SEC school

The Seminoles have added a new name to the recruiting board.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
/ Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State's coaching staff is staying steady on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles continue to add pieces to #Tribe26 while keeping an eye on the future.

Until anyone says otherwise, head coach Mike Norvell is focused on building his program in Tallahassee.

That led the Seminoles to add a new target to the board shortly after defeating Wake Forest.

Florida State Offers Mississippi State Commitment Brandon Allen Jr.

Earl Little Jr. and Ja'Bril Rawls
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Sunday morning, three-star cornerback and 2027 prospect, Brandon Allen Jr., announced that he'd picked up an offer from Florida State. Allen Jr. referred to Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., director of recruiting strategy DJ Daniels, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when revealing the news on social media.

Allen Jr. was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch FSU take down the Demon Deacons. He was previously on campus over the summer to compete at a camp.

The Georgia native committed to Mississippi State in September, only a few weeks after the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship.

During the first nine games of his junior season at Westlake High School, Allen Jr. has totaled 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He's added ten catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 563 overall prospect, the No. 55 CB, and the No. 62 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams, and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

