FSU football targets defender already committed to SEC school
Florida State's coaching staff is staying steady on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles continue to add pieces to #Tribe26 while keeping an eye on the future.
Until anyone says otherwise, head coach Mike Norvell is focused on building his program in Tallahassee.
That led the Seminoles to add a new target to the board shortly after defeating Wake Forest.
Florida State Offers Mississippi State Commitment Brandon Allen Jr.
On Sunday morning, three-star cornerback and 2027 prospect, Brandon Allen Jr., announced that he'd picked up an offer from Florida State. Allen Jr. referred to Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., director of recruiting strategy DJ Daniels, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when revealing the news on social media.
Allen Jr. was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch FSU take down the Demon Deacons. He was previously on campus over the summer to compete at a camp.
The Georgia native committed to Mississippi State in September, only a few weeks after the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship.
During the first nine games of his junior season at Westlake High School, Allen Jr. has totaled 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He's added ten catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 563 overall prospect, the No. 55 CB, and the No. 62 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams, and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
