FSU football loses another defensive player ahead of Stanford game
There are less than 24 hours remaining until the Florida State Seminoles kick off an ACC road game against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday evening.
This is a contest the Seminoles have to win after dropping three straight games. The path gets perilous for head coach Mike Norvell with a loss to the Cardinal, halting any chance of finishing 2025 on a strong note.
There are a few injuries on both sides going into the matchup.
The Seminoles got some clarity in the first ACC availability report on Thursday night, which deemed nine players out for FSU and 15 out for Stanford.
Florida State also had six players listed as questionable (WR Duce Robinson, DB Edwin Joseph, RB Roydell Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, LB Caleb LaVallee, OT Micah Pettus) and five others who are probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, WR Squirrel White, TE Randy Pittman Jr., DB Ashlynd Barker, DL Kevin Wynn).
The biggest loss for FSU is redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, who was unexpectedly ruled out earlier this week. Stanford is missing starting cornerback Aaron Morris, while two of their key backup running backs, Cole Tabb and Sedrick Irvin, are questionable.
On Friday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Stanford
The second availability report of the week didn't offer any changes for Florida State or Stanford.
OUT:
— RB Kam Davis
— WR Gavin Blackwell
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— OL Josh Raymond
— WR Teriq Mallory
— LB Stefon Thompson (new)
— DB Donny Hiebert (new)
QUESTIONABLE:
— WR Duce Robinson
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— OL Micah Pettus
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— WR Squirrel White
— TE Randy Pittman Jr.
— DB Ashlynd Barker
— DL Kevin Wynn
— DB Edwin Joseph (new)
STANFORD:
OUT:
— RB Tuna Altahir
— WR David Pantelis
— CB Aaron Morris
— CB Javion Randall
— WR Jason Thompson
— LB Carter Davis
— DL R.J. Gaskins
— OL Nathan Meija
— OL Simione Pale
— OL Nick Fattig
— DL Zak Yamauchi
— OL Jack Leyrer
— WR JonAnthony Hall
— TE Reiman Zebert
— TE Zach Giulano
PROBABLE:
— CB Collin Wright
