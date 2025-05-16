FSU football sees major shift in betting odds before 2025 season
Last year was a far cry from Florida State’s 2023 ACC Championship team. After finishing 2-10, the Seminoles have seemingly nowhere to go but up in 2025, a season that followed an all-out program purge by head coach Mike Norvell.
FSU brought in the No. 6 transfer class, which included Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos, along with a pair of wide receiver talents in USC transfer Duce Robinson and Tennessee transfer Squirrel White. Castellanos will have plenty of options at his disposal, including a deep running back room, to operate within new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's system.
On defense, new defensive coordinator Tony White was able to snag Houston transfer cornerback Jerimiah Wilson, Nebraska defensive end James Williams, and a trio of defensive linemen in Tennessee transfer Jayson Jenkins, Western Kentucky's Deante McCray, and Coastal Carolina transfer Deamontae Diggs to help fill in the gaps of recent departures.
Still, Vegas insiders, prognosticators, and sportsbooks are being cautiously optimistic when releasing the win-loss record when the dust settles for the 'Noles.
Although Florida State has been projected to win at least 7.5 games, FanDuel now has betting the under on that number as the odds favorite at -210. DraftKings currently has Florida State as a favorite for 6.5 or more wins at -130, while BetMGM is siding with FanDuel with the under of seven games at -210.
The Seminoles will enter their August 30 opener against Alabama as 12.5-point underdogs, kicking off what ranks as the 30th-toughest schedule in the country. It’s not all doom and gloom; Florida State has a realistic path to a winning season and bowl eligibility.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
