FSU Football's Micahi Danzy’s speed is no secret—and he's only getting faster
Florida State running back Micahi Danzy was a highly anticipated prospect when he joined the Seminoles as a local 4-star recruit ranked as the No. 14 athlete in the country and the No. 27 overall in Florida in #Tribe23.
Danzy took a redshirt in his first year with the football team, however, the Florida High alumnus joined the 'Noles with world-class speed. Also competing in track and field, his performances have spoken for themselves in the lanes.
He helped secure a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay at the Clemson Invitational. At the 2025 Jimmy Carnes Invite, he placed third in the 300 meters and contributed to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay. He took second place in the 400 meters at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite with a 46.34-second outing.
Now, in his first ACC Championship appearance, Danzy claimed third in the men's 400-meter and remains No.3 all-time in FSU history at 46.06.
In high school, he won the 400-meter dash and took home silver in the 200 at the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympics. A two-time FHSAA 2A state champion in both the 200 and 400, he claimed the titles in 2023 and 2024. In his senior year, he finished as the runner-up in the 100 and placed third in the long jump at the state championships for the second year in a row. As a sophomore, he finished fourth in both the 200 and 400 at the state meet. His personal bests include 10.57 seconds in the 100, 20.88 in the 200, 45.88 in the 400, and 22 feet, 10.5 inches in the long jump.
Although he only appeared in four games last season, the game-changing speed he brings to the table will undoubtedly benefit the football team as he continues to develop into his 6'1'', 185-pound frame. He had three rushes for 11 yards in 2024 as a true freshman and had a 38-yard reception against Charleston Southern in 2024.
