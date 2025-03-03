6-foot-4 blue-chip wide receiver sets visit to FSU Football
Florida State's wide receiver room was a disappointment last fall, leading head coach Mike Norvell to bring in Tim Harris Jr. to revitalize the unit. It'll be important for the Seminoles to continue accumulating talent for the future of the program.
FSU is set to host four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley for an unofficial visit that will coincide with a spring practice on April 5, per Rivals's Sam Spiegelman. He'll also check out Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and Penn State.
This will be an important trip for the Seminoles as Mosley hasn't been on campus since shortly before he received an offer from the program in April of 2024.
Mosley is coming off a junior season where he caught 55 passes for 848 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 100+ yards in two games, including a season-high six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-16 victory against Gainesville High School on September 13.
The Georgia native was a teammate of FSU signee and Seminole legacy, Antonio Cromartie Jr., at Carrollton High School. The Trojans went 14-1 and made an appearance in the state championship game.
The 6-foot-4, 206-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 179 overall prospect, the No. 29 WR, and the No. 24 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
