FSU Football's Mike Norvell Chronicled As Having One Of The Most Secure Jobs In FBS
After losing to an FCS school on a last-second Hail Mary and going 0-4 to start the 2021 season, to a 13-1* record, and winning a conference championship in just two years, it seems apparent Florida State head coach Mike Norvell’s job security is not at risk. On a scale from 0-5, however, just how secure is the future of his tenure in Tallahassee? Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports attempted to figure this out alongside the 133 other FBS coaches in the country.
With 0 being “untouchable” and 5 being “win or be fired,” Norvell was one of 13 coaches to be named untouchable. Notable names of the 13 include Kirby Smart (Georgia), Lance Leipold (Kansas), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Jeff Brohm (Louisville), Brian Kelly (LSU), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Steve Sarkisian (Texas), and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).
Last year, Dodd had Norvell at 2, or “all good … for now” on the scale. It seemed appropriate. FSU was coming off its first 10-win season after four consecutive losing campaigns, two of which were under the former Memphis coach. The program needed to demonstrate a pattern of success.
But after doing everything in his power to put the Seminoles in a position to win a national title with an undefeated record and an ACC championship, Mike Norvell’s job has never been safer.
As for FSU’s in-state rivals, both Billy Napier (Florida) and Mario Cristobal (Miami) will need to show some gains in the win/loss column to cool down their seats. Dodd has Napier at 4, or “start improving now” and Cristobal at a very hot 3, or “pressure is mounting.”
Despite having Cristobal listed in a more secure position, Dodd claims “someone is going to be on the hot seat” after the Gators and the Hurricanes clash in the Swamp for a marquee season opener.
