Former FSU Football Star Defensive Player to Be Featured in EA College Football 25
Less than one week remains until EA Sport's College Football 25 finally hits shelves after over a decade away from the virtual space. Leading up to the release, the developer has been teasing a myriad of features to showcase exactly what the game will have to offer.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that at least one former Florida State star will be showcased in College Football 25's 'Ultimate Team' game mode. Defensive End Jared Verse was listed as one of the Seminoles' Ultimate Alumni alongside a crop of other players who starred across the country over the last few seasons such as Washington's Michael Penix, Georgia's Brock Bowers, and Michigan's Blake Corum.
Fans will get the chance to relive some of the biggest moments on the field while completing challenges to continue improving their Ultimate Team.
It wouldn't be a surprise if other recent Florida State standouts such as quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, and defensive tackle Braden Fiske are also included. It's simply unfortunate that the game couldn't return one year earlier as originally planned which would've meant the 2023 ACC Championship team would be in the virtual world.
Verse spent two productive years in Tallahassee after beginning his college career in the FCS at Albany. He recorded 89 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in garnet and gold. Verse was a back-to-back First-Team All-ACC selection, an All-American, a two-time FSU Defensive MVP, and a Bobby Bowden Leadership Award recipient.
The performance at Florida State along with a dominant combine showing led to the Los Angeles Rams selecting Verse at No. 19 overall during the NFL Draft in April.
EA Sports will launch a roster reveal on Wednesday.
