Former FSU Football Offensive Lineman Accepts Off-Field Position With Miami Hurricanes
The coaching carousel never sleeps, even in July with just weeks remaining until the 2024 college football season kicks off. The ladder that is working in the sport can lead to moves that won't necessarily endear coaches to certain fanbases and at times, cause conflicting emotions.
On Tuesday evening, 247Sport's Matt Zenitz reported that the Miami Hurricanes were hiring former Florida State offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor to an off-field position. Love-Taylor is expected to be named Assistant Director of Player Personnel after working in the scouting department at Arizona State for the last year and a half.
Love-Taylor joined Kenny Dillingham's staff at Arizona State in 2023 before being promoted to the program's Director of Scouting in February. He formed a relationship with Dillingham while playing under the former FSU offensive coordinator in Tallahassee for two years.
READ MORE: Leon County Judge Could Order ACC To Disclose Pivotal Documents To FSU Legal Team
The move to Miami will bring Love-Taylor back to his home state as he's a native of Trinity, FL. He has valuable ties to the Tampa area as well as South Florida after beginning his college career at FIU. Love-Taylor earned honorable mention all-conference honors in 2019 after helping the Panthers rank sixth nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game. He appeared in 32 games, with 16 starts, before transferring to Florida State.
Love-Taylor was one of the first transfers to join head coach Mike Norvell with the Seminoles. He made four starts at left tackle, two starts at right tackle, and one start at right guard in 2020, displaying his versatility and unselfishness. Love-Taylor was honored with the Don Powell Award as an unsung hero of the team following the season. A team captain the following season, Love-Taylor fought through various injuries to start nine games at right guard and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in the process.
Interestingly enough, Love-Taylor isn't the only former Seminole that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has added to his program over the last few years. Derek Nicholson, who played at FSU from 2005-08, is entering his second year as the Hurricanes' linebackers coach. Defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph and senior football adviser Todd Stroud also have ties to Tallahassee.
Joseph spent one year at Florida State as an analyst in 2022 while Stroud played for the Seminoles from 1983-85 and worked for the program as a weight room assistant.
In the end, Cristobal may have to thank Love-Taylor for ultimately landing him the job at Miami. The all-conference offensive tackle was a member of the Florida State team that defeated the Hurricanes 31-28 in 2021 after the historic '4th & 14' connection between Jordan Travis and Andrew Parchment. Travis punched in the game-winning touchdown on the next play. The defeat led to former UM head coach Manny Diaz being axed as the program ponied up to pull Cristobal over from Oregon.
Cristobal is currently in the early stages of a 10-year/$80 million contract. He's compiled a 12-13 overall record and two losses to Florida State during his first two years with the Hurricanes.
There's no doubt that Love-Taylor is moving up the ladder quickly in his next chapter but it'll be a confusing feeling when Florida State and Miami match up in October.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Climbs ACC Head Coaching Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three-Star Safety Max Redmon Chooses FSU Football Over USF And Illinois
• FSU Basketball Star Listed In Top 30 of 2025 NBA Big Board
• FSU Football QB DJ Uiagalelei Shows Why The Culture Remains Strong In Tallahassee
• How Much Pressure Are Mike Norvell And FSU Football Under In 2024?