LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
Former Florida State star and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month after tallying 25 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception in the final stretch of the Chargers' regular season, landing them a playoff bid after their 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
This marked the second time that the 6'2'', 215-pound defensive back out of Haines City, FL received the award, with the other coming in November 2022. James finished the regular season with 93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery.
Sitting only behind the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2), the Chargers are second in the AFC West with an 11-6 record and are set to play the Houston Texans in the NFL Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 11, for a chance to advance in the playoffs.
The four-time Pro Bowler has spent seven seasons with the Chargers after being drafted out of Florida State in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and the No. 16 pick overall. James lived up to his five-star rating and earned freshman All-American honors in 2015. He followed that up, earning numerous awards, including being named a consensus All-American in 2017.
