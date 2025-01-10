Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Florida State's coaching staff has stayed busy this week, traveling across the country to meet with prospective recruits. The Seminoles are dialed in on finding the path to fortifying their roster for the present and future.
On Thursday, head coach Mike Norvell was back in the Sunshine State to meet with a top-100 linebacker who is committed to one of FSU's top rivals. Norvell got a chance to spend some time with four-star prospect Jordan Campbell. Linebackers coach John Papuchis also dropped in on the blue-chip recruit earlier in the week.
FSU is making Campbell a priority despite his pledge to the Hurricanes over a year ago. Campbell was in Tallahassee last summer and the Seminoles will likely have to dedicate a major effort to pull off a flip from Miami.
Campbell is coming off a junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball for Miami Carol City High School. He totaled 70 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections on defense while rushing four times for 49 yards on offense. Campbell had six games where he recorded 7+ tackles, including a season-high 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection in a 20-6 victory against North Miami Beach on October 14.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 66 overall prospect, the No. 4 LB, and the No. 10 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 7 in the country.
