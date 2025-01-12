Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Florida State has plenty of work to do on the recruiting trail this offseason to restore the Seminoles as one of the top programs in college football. It is no easy task but head coach Mike Norvell has a revamped coaching staff alongside him as FSU looks to rebound from a 2-10 campaign.
The Seminoles did lose a trio of garnet and gold bloodlines (Marvin Jones Jr., Lamont Green Jr., and Julian Armella) to the transfer portal in December. Now, the program finds itself on the outside looking in for a Florida State legacy who is one of the best prospects in the 2026 class.
On Saturday, four-star wide receiver Devin Carter announced he was committing to Auburn. Carter previously released a top-11 in November that didn't include the Seminoles in favor of the Tigers, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Ole Miss, and Louisville.
This is a discouraging decision for Florida State, not only considering Carter's ties to Tallahassee but also because he was previously pledged to the Seminoles. He was a member of FSU's #Tribe26 class from April 2023 to January 2024. Carter ultimately decided to re-open his recruitment and as of now, plans to spend his college career in the SEC.
Carter is the son of former FSU running back Dexter Carter, who suited up for the Seminoles from 1986-89. The elder Carter was a two-year starter for the program and earned an All-American honorable mention in 1989 after rushing 131 times for 684 yards with eight touchdowns along with 25 catches for 297 yards and another score.
In total, Carter rushed 327 times for 1,788 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 740 yards and four more scores. He ended being selected in the first-round of the 1990 NFL Draft. Carter spent seven years in the league across his time with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. He won Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers in 1994-95.
The younger Carter is one of the top prospects regardless of position in the 2026 class. As a sophomore, he helped lead Cedar Grove High School to a state championship after catching 51 passes for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns. Carter spent his junior season at Douglas County High School as the team compiled an 11-3 record and an appearance in the state semifinals. He hauled in 41 receptions for 669 yards with five touchdowns in 14 games.
Carter hasn't visited Florida State since April of 2024. The Seminoles need to get him back on campus to meet with new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to have any shot in this recruitment.
The 6-foot-0.5, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 4 WR, and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles hold pledges from four-star wide receivers, Efrem White and Darryon Williams.
