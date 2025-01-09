Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend
It's been just over 11 years since Florida State won its most recent National Championship, headlined by Heisman-winning quarterback and future No. 1 overall pick, Jameis Winston. The polarizing star is a legend in Tallahassee to this day and had his jersey retired by the program in 2023.
A decade later, there's another Winston on the rise who could spend his college career in garnet and gold. 2026 athlete Jonah Winston is picking up steam on the national scene following a breakout junior season where he caught 38 passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns along with 21 rushes for 152 yards and five more scores.
The Alabama native had a phenomenal outing in a 40-6 victory against Prattville High School in October, hauling in six receptions for a whopping 185 yards and three scores. Winston recorded 133 total yards and two touchdowns in a 27-26 win against Thompson High School. He helped guide Hoover High School to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the state semifinals.
READ MORE: Alabama Will Have A New Starting QB When Crimson Tide Travel To Florida State In 2025
Ahead of senior year, Winston is beginning to focus more on the recruiting process. According to On3, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, and UCF are some of the programs standing out at this stage.
Winston picked up an offer from the Seminoles in March of 2023 while he was on campus for a visit with his family, including his older brother. Head coach Mike Norvell revealed the news during a meeting in his office.
"It was amazing because I didn't know," Winston said to NoleGameday previously. "My family kept it from me and for my brother to be there, for him to see it, and then going to the baseball game after, it just was great."
"The reaction was great," Winston continued. "Coach Norvell made it clear that it wasn't about my brother, it was about me. When he said it, the whole room erupted. Everybody was happy."
Winston was last on campus in October to watch FSU's home game against Clemson in Doak Campbell Stadium. Outside of the Seminoles, he holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCF, Marshall, and Troy.
The 5-foot-9, 155-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 386 overall prospect, the No. 55 WR, and the No. 14 recruit in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 7 in the country. The Seminoles hold verbal pledges from four-star wide receivers, Efrem White and Darryon Williams.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
