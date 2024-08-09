Former FSU Star WR Johnny Wilson Pushing For Starting Job With Philadelphia Eagles
Former Florida State star and now Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson is set for his NFL debut when the Eagles kick off their preseason slate against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Wilson slid down to the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the Eagles' No.185th pick but he seems to have made waves in the offseason and could carve out a role early on with the team as he is already receiving first-team reps with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"It's been great. I put in some work in the offseason with Jalen and some of the other guys, just building up those reps and the whole connection with everybody and the whole depth chart of the receivers," Wilson said to the media. "It's been great getting some of those first-team reps, and I'm just trying to keep on building day in and day out."
The towering 6'6'', 228 pound wide receiver was the tallest wide out drafted in the last decade after helping lead the 'Noles to a perfect 13-0 regular season and ACC Championship Title in 2024.
Many Seminole fans will remember the chemistry and connection he had with quarterback Jordan Travis during his two years at FSU. Wilson said it was just as important with Hurts alongside the other receivers and that the work in the offseason has helped him transition to the practice fields.
"I feel like the trust and connection with your quarterback and even the other receivers is just big on being able to make plays and being able to trust each other, and to know where everyone is going to be—in the right spot, at the right timing," Wilson said. "I feel like that played a big part throughout this camp."
As with a lot of preseason games, the starters will likely play a few series before the teams start rotating their depth chart. Wilson finished with 84 receptions for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns during his two seasons in Tallahassee, so you could see him high-pointing catches from Hurts and the other Eagles QBs in the red zone on Friday under the lights.
