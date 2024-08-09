WATCH: Jared Verse Already Looks Like A Monster In Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse was a menace to opposing offenses during his two years at FSU and was known for his boisterous attitude, with the skillset to back it up. A first-team All-American in 2023, he finished his collegiate career with the Seminoles, earning numerous awards, and recorded 70 tackles, 21 for a loss, 13 sacks, three pass deflections, two blocked kicks, and two fumble recoveries.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star WR Johnny Wilson Pushing For Starting Job With Philadelphia Eagles
He was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the LA Rams with the No. 19 overall pick and he has hit the ground running, carrying his combination of strength and power to the next level.
The LA Rams and the Dallas Cowboys have been holding joint practices ahead of their preseason matchup this weekend and things are already getting heated as skirmishes erupted between the two teams.
A recent viral video of Verse (8) and what appears to be Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards (76) competing in a pass-rush drill was released and it looked like the 6'4'', 260-pound, Dayton, OH native knocks Richards into the next century and potentially off the roster.
Verse has landed on numerous lists for the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year and took the top spot on NFL.com's preseason projections. He, alongside former Seminole Braden Fiske, was selected in last year's NFL Draft to help mitigate the loss of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Watch for Verse and the Rams as they are slated to face-off against the Cowboys for their first preseason game on Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
• Former FSU Star Lands Spot On Potential NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year List
• Former FSU Star, Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Discloses Interesting Footwear Tradition
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Defense Sets The Tone, DJU Impresses