FSU head coach Mike Norvell weighs in on revamped trenches in Tallahassee
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to retool an offense that was once one of the best in the country in 2023 by adding a slew of transfers and commitments to shore up both sides of the football.
With the losses of offensive linemen Darius Washington and Maurice Smith to the NFL, alongside defensive tackle Josh Farmer, who declared for the NFL Draft, defensive end Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones, Jr., to the NCAA Transfer portal, head coach Mike Norvell has had to make significant adjustments on both sides of the ball.
Leaning heavily on incoming talent, Norvell and new offensive line coach Herb Hand, brought in guys like 4-star offensive line transfers Luke Petitbon out of Wake Forest and Micah Pettus out of Ole Miss, 3-star linemen Gunnar Hansen from Vanderbilt, and Adrian Medley out of UCF as a part of the No.7 transfer class in the country.
BREAKING: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
"It's the experience. It's the mentality, size, power— these are guys that have done it at a high level." Norvell said of the incoming transfer class. "I think they average over 25 starts across the board for each of them. It's a group that really brings a tremendous ability to this room."
The 'Noles have gone through a major coaching overhaul, adding defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White into the mix. 3-star transfers edge defender Jayson Jenkins and Deamontae Diggs out of Coastal Carolina, Deantae McCray from Western Kentucky, and 4-star transfer defensive lineman James Williams from Nebraska to help bolster the line.
Norvell has always been committed to an "elite level" effort since he joined the Seminoles and what he expects from the new roster hasn't wavered.
"Everybody defensively, I wanted to see an elite level effort — a relentless pursuit of the ball and a knack to be able to go and make plays, and I think when you look at that defensive front, I think that they all have great size, ability. They've been able to impact the quarterback. You really get a sense that every guy that we've brought in on that defensive front, their best football, is in front of them. They've shown an ability to make an impact."
Size and speed will be integral if the 'Noles want to return to dominance. Williams is 6'6'', 250 pounds, and Jenkins is coming in at 6'6'', 281 pounds. Diggs, at 6'5'', 260 pounds, helps bolster a defensive front with the type of weight needed to push around competition.
2025 will be a crucial year for Florida State, and Mike Norvell, as the look ahead towards their season opener against Alabama on August 30 inside a newy renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
