FSU football's Mike Norvell updates status of key players ahead of Pittsburgh matchup
The No. 25 Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 0-2 ACC) are reeling off a 28-22 loss to No. 2 Miami last weekend that marked their second straight defeat. Now the Seminoles will host Pitt (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at noon this weekend, looking to bounce back in ACC play.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell reveals FSU football defender will miss remainder of 2025 season
Florida State released its updated depth chart on Monday, featuring several roster adjustments, some performance-based and others due to injury. Among the notable losses is junior defensive back Quindarrius Jones, who exited the Miami game and will miss the remainder of the season.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday and gave an update on a few key players heading into game prep.
Offensive Lineman Micah Pettus and Defensive Back Ashlynd Barker
Pettus exited the Miami game in the first half after not allowing a single pressure. Although Norvell initially said he didn't think the team would be without the 6'7'', 349 offensive tackle for long, he did say that he didn't have any concrete evidence on the two.
Barker left Florida State's Week 4 loss at Virginia with an undisclosed injury on the rise to becoming a star. Through four games, he had 13 tackles, three for a loss, three sacks, and three pass breakups.
"I don't have any concrete updates on what that status is going to look like right now," Norvell said of the two standouts. "It will probably be a little bit further down the week, and we'll see how they progress."
Wide Receiver Squirrel White
Another player who exited the Miami game was wide receiver Squirrel White after a heated non-targeting call on a punt return sent the coaches and stands into a frenzy. The play was ultimately overturned due to instant replay. White has appeared in four games this season and has also been dealing with a hand injury. He has come down with four catches for 52 yards thus far.
Norvell said that he was at practice on Sunday and that they are continuing to monitor his progress.
"He was at practice yesterday, but we'll see how he progresses through the week," Norvell said. "Thank God for replay."
White, Barker and Pettus are listed on the depth chart for this weekend, but with several key players working their way back, Florida State will look to tighten things up and regain momentum at home. Saturday’s noon kickoff against Pitt marks another chance for the Seminoles to reset their season
READ MORE: FSU football surprisingly stays ranked in the latest AP Poll top 25
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok