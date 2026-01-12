FSU football adding new face to Mike Norvell's coaching staff

The offseason has brought countless changes to Florida State's coaching staff. From additions, subtractions, and promotions, head coach Mike Norvell's staff will look much different in 2026.

On New Year's Eve, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis departed for an unspecified role at Missouri. The Seminoles are expected to promote assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims to take over the position, though that move has yet to be officially announced.

READ MORE: FSU football hit again as former top recruit exits for transfer portal

Things appear to be trending in the right direction, as Florida State is bringing in a new face to assist the defense.

Florida State Hiring Minot State DC

Minot State Athletics

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Seminoles are moving towards hiring Minot State defensive coordinator Jake Rothschiller as their assistant linebackers coach, which is currently Sims' title with the program.

Rothschiller spent the last two seasons at Minot State. The program finished 3-8 in 2025, ranking No. 119 in total defense (399.9 yards allowed per game) and No. 104 in scoring defense (30.3 points allowed per game).

Sources: Florida State is expected to hire Jake Rothschiller as the asst linebackers coach. He comes from Minot State as the DC and was previously the LB coach at New Mexico. He brings experience in the 3-3-5 defense, which is the same background as FSU DC Tony White. pic.twitter.com/J35ykHfTyc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

A California native, Rothschiller played at New Mexico for four seasons before beginning his coaching career with the Lobos. He served as a graduate assistant during his first four years with his alma mater, earning a promotion to linebackers coach in 2022.

Following the 2023 season, Rothschiller was named to the AFCA's 35 under 35, which recognizes rising coaches across the industry who are 35 or younger. He produced three all-Mountain West conference selections at linebacker, including Cody Moon, who recorded over 100 tackles in 2022.

Rothschiller started his playing career as a walk-on in 2014. A few years later, he became a starter at safety, earning defensive and team MVP honors in 2017, as well as being recognized as a team captain.

Diving Into Florida State's Offseason Coaching Changes

New Hires:

Kam Martin, Running Backs Coach (Tulsa)

Nick Williams, EDGE Coach and Pass-Rushing Specialist (Syracuse)

Blue Adams, Cornerbacks Coach (Michigan State)

Jake Rothschiller, Assistant Linebackers Coach (Minot State)

Promotions:

Austin Tucker, Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Harris Jr., Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Ernie Sims, Linebackers Coach (expected)

Departures:

Tony Tokarz, Quarterbacks Coach (Buffalo)

David Johnson, Running Backs Coach (Arkansas)

John Papuchis, Linebackers Coach/Special Teams Coordinator (Missouri)

Patrick Surtain Sr., Defensive Backs Coach (Fired)

Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Buffalo)

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News