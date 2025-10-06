Mike Norvell reveals FSU football defender will miss remainder of 2025 season
Nearing the middle of the season, the Florida State Seminoles have remained relatively healthy. There have been a few bumps and bruises but nothing that has plagued the team long-term.
That's changed going into Florida State's sixth game of 2025.
According to head coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles have lost a veteran defender for the remainder of the season.
Junior CB Quindarrius Jones Out For Season
On Monday, Norvell announced that junior cornerback Quindarrius Jones will be out for the rest of the year.
Jones suffered an injury in the first half against Miami that will require surgery.
"Unfortunately, Q suffered an injury early in the game that is going to require surgery and he'll be out for the rest of the season," Norvell said. "He's a young man that pours a lot into this football team and it's obviously unfortunate news for him, unfortunate news for us."
"I know he'll bounce back from it but it's just one of those things that does shake up our defensive backfield," Norvell added. "He'd been playing as kind of our third corner role so now it's open to opportunity for somebody else."
The Seminoles made adjustments across the defensive backfield ahead of their game against Pittsburgh. Redshirt freshman Cai Bates and Ricky Knight III are now on the depth chart as co-backups behind redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls.
True freshman Shamar Arnoux moved back to safety, backing up redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph.
Norvell wants to see the defensive backfield respond this week and it starts in practice.
"That's a group that is continuing to challenge and challenge themselves. Obviously, from all parts of it, we've got to see guys that are going to take a positive within that group and expecting to see it," Norvell said. "Whether it's Charles, Cai Bates, Ricky Knight, all the guys that are trying to push to gain more opportunities."
"I think you see Shamar has played a little bit of that field safety role and that's something he was able to get some good work in and make a couple plays there in the game there on Saturday," Norvell continued. "Want to see him continue to ascend because I think he's heading in the right direction. It's a group that has to go take a step this week."
In five appearances this season, Jones totaled seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass deflecton.
Florida State returns to action against Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 11. The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN.
