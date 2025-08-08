FSU nears second scrimmage as Jacksonville heat tests the Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles have been battling it out over the past few days in the Jacksonville, Florida, heat as they prepare for what could be a defining season in 2025. While the temperature wasn't as bad in past years, the practice fields at UNF were undoubtedly covered in blood and sweat when it was all said and done.
As the 'Noles head into their tenth practice and second scrimmage on Sunday, head coach Mike Norvell gave an update on the team from an injury standpoint, and where he expects the Seminoles to be come August 30.
Overall, the Team is Healthy
"We've had a couple of guys over the last couple of days that might, might hold them a day or two, but right now there are only a few that could put themselves in position to be questionable," Norvell said. "We'll address that when the time comes, but right now, we're in pretty good shape."
Norvell has simulated a road game atmosphere in Jacksonville, Florida, during the six seasons he's been at Florida State. It presents an opportunity for the team to iron out the wrinkles in travel, while also subjecting them to an intense heat, thereby building a stronger foundation for the team. Norvell said it was an emotional practice, but his vision and standards are continuing to be established.
"(It was a) good emotional, challenging day for our guys. We got some great situational, short yardage, red zone, had some competitive drills," Norvell continued. "One-on-one and no place to run, no place to hide. Trying to continue to uphold the standard of how we want to practice, what we want it to look like with speed, physicality."
Sunday's scrimmage will mark the second of fall camp and will be more inclusive than last week's. With a higher repetition ratio and a full go on special teams, the Seminoles are starting to take shape ahead of Alabama.
"We're going to get a great evaluation of exactly where guys are, uh, to be able to start honing in on what that's going to look like for Alabama."
Ousmane Kromah is Poising Himself to be an Impact Player
Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn will premiere a run-heavy attack, which, much like Norvell's scheme, won't shy away from deep shots down the field as well. One of the highlights of FSU's 2025 class was former five-star prospect Ousmane Kromah, who Norvell says will be the real deal if he continues on his path to progression.
"It's real. I mean, if he keeps progressing like he has, I fully expect him to make a great impact."
With just under three weeks until kickoff, the Seminoles are approaching the point in camp where execution must match effort. The trip to Jacksonville has once again tested their stamina, focus, and discipline, and Sunday’s scrimmage will serve as another measuring stick before the final stretch of fall practices.
