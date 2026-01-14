Contract terms, salary details revealed for new FSU cornerbacks coach Blue Adams

Florida State officially announced the hiring of new cornerbacks coach Blue Adams on December 20. Adams joins Mike Norvell's staff after the Seminoles chose to move on from defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Adams brings a wealth of experience to Tallahassee, along with a pedigree of developing all-conference standouts and NFL Draft picks.

"It's both an honor and a privilege to have an opportunity to coach at Florida State University," Adams said in a release. "I look forward to pouring into our players, coaching staff, and the entire program. Go Noles!"

On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Adams' Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Adams and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 18.

Length Of Contract:

Adams' contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.

The first year of the deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the LOI, and lasts through January 31, 2027. The second and final year will begin on February 1, 2027, and end on January 31, 2028.

Salary:

Adam is taking a paycut compared to what he raked in at Michigan State. He reportedly made $525K in 2024. His salary for 2025 wasn't specified.

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Adams will be paid $400K during the first year of his deal and $500K during the second year.

That means Adams will make roughly $400K in 2026-27 and $500K in 2027-28.

If Adams terminates his employment before December 31, 2026, he will owe 100% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years and any fraction remaining in the contract term.

Adams will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years or fraction remaining in the contract term if he terminates his emplyoment between January 1, 2027, and the conclusion of the second year of his deal, unless he's hired as a head football coach at another university, a coordinator position with primary play-calling authority at a university, or a coaching position in the NFL.

If Florida State terminates Adams' agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

Miscellaneous Info:

Florida State will provide Adams with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.

Adams is receiving a $25,000 signing bonus that will cover relocation expenses and related costs. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

