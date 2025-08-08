Why Jimbo Fisher believes his 2013 FSU squad is college football’s best ever
Former Florida State football head coach Jimbo Fisher made the case for his lone national-championship-winning team, the 2013 squad, and its place in history as one of the most dominant in college football history.
Fisher cites the team's total points scored over the season, its point differential, and its flurry of NFL talent that still contributes in the league to this day.
While the former Florida State coach didn't have the exact statistics correct (and who can blame him, it's been over a decade), the numbers he pulled regarding the 2013 FSU team do in fact demonstrate the absolute masterclass of dominance that group showcased that season.
Jimbo Fisher Says The 2013 FSU Football Team Does Not Get The Respect It Deserves
"People don't realize this, if you go back and look at the last 90 years of football, do you know that's the most dominant team in this in NCAA history? Point differential?" said Fisher. "See, LSU broke our record by most points in the season, by one point (three points), but they played an extra game, [and] we called the dogs off at halftime."
"We weren't trying to do it, we didn't know, that's just what we played," Fisher added. "But you remember, we led the country in defense that year, in scoring. Our point differential was 39 points a game, the largest top five deficit, the 51-14 [Clemson] game, the largest top 25 deficit to Maryland; 62-to-nothing game."
"They were top 25, we had 62-to-nothing. Beat Clemson 51 to 14, who were two top-five teams who finished in the top five [Clemson finished #8 in the AP Poll that year]," Fisher continued. "I mean, remember the NC State game, we're up 35-nothing in the first quarter. I'm just saying, how dominant that team wanted to be? Whoever we played, if you look it up, it doesn't get the respect."
Furthermore, Fisher believes that the players of the 2013 squad and their prolonged success in the NFL are more proof that it should be revered as one of the greatest teams of all time, in addition to its successes at the college level.
"Every guy on that team played in the NFL, started and played. That secondary, all of them played 8 or more years. And Terrence Brooks, I mean, how good a player he was," Fisher said.
"I mean PJ [Williams] and [Ronald] Darby and Jalen [Ramsey] and LaMarcus [Joyner] and Terrance [Smith[ and Telvin [Smith] and Eddie [Goldman], and I mean, the whole crew up front, from the Timmy [Jernigan]," Fisher added. "On the offensive line, everybody played forever, and that team does not get the respect."
Finally, Fisher praised the 2013 Seminoles' special teams unit, remarking on the unfortunate reality that the punter, Cason Beatty, wasn't able to properly showcase his skills because they were rarely necessary.
"And it had the best kicker [Roberto Agauyo]. Our punter would have been one of the tops in the country. Just didn't punt enough. He didn't qualify enough. He didn't have enough punts," Fisher said. "I mean, that team does not get the respect. And I'll put that team up with any team in college football ever. I'll put that team up with anybody,"
The 2025 squad will look to make its mark on the history books as it begins its season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
