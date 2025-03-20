FSU Football's newest weapon makes impressive contested catch in first spring practice
Following Florida State's first practice of the spring, head coach Mike Norvell claimed that he thought the passing game "was clean for the most part" while noting that the Seminoles made plenty of good plays.
However, it wasn't all perfect as Norvell did reveal that an unnamed wide receiver dropped a pass and showed some frustration in the moment. After a quick correction from wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., the player went on to make 'probably as good of a contested catch as you can possibly have' on his next rep.
Norvell showed his appreciation for the response, noting that being able to move on from a bad play and staying engaged in the moment is exactly what he's looking for from his team.
"Had a couple good coachable moments even with those guys [Duce Robinson and Squirrel White] just about response. there was a dropped pass today that was one that we can't have and the response was of frustration," Norvell said. "I got to immediately appoint, address, and see the correction. Coach Harris did a good job with the young man and the next time he was out there it was probably as good of a contested catch as you can possibly have."
"Those are the moments that you just want to be able to build upon because life's going to happen. When you go against great people, you're going to have good and bad moments," Norvell continued. "Sometimes you're going to hit the expectation of what you want it to be and sometimes you're not but you still get to be in control of where you let your mind go in that moment. For me, that is what leadership is. Bad things can happen but you're there continuing to push and believe to be willing to go make that next play."
Based on video provided by Florida State, it appears the unnamed Seminole who fostered the moment was wide receiver transfer, Duce Robinson. The 6-foot-6 target was able to showcase all of his length and contested catch ability in a 1-on-1 rep against junior cornerback Quindarrius Jones.
Robinson was able to get a step on Jones and fought through contact to go up and pull down a deep ball that was seemingly tossed by quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
"That's a response," Norvell said while high-fiving one of his newest weapons.
Norvell complimented Robinson and fellow wide receiver transfer, Squirrel White, for their approach on day one.
"Those guys are workers and I think the mentality that they bring, I talked a lot this offseason about edge, desperation. These are guys that want to be coached, they want to be pushed, they want to be that inspiration and to challenge others, to be challenged themselves.
Florida State returns to practice on Thursday.
