FSU Football Notebook: Darrell Jackson Ready To Suit Up In 2024, Malik Benson Taking Steps To Be A Playmaker
Key pieces to Florida State’s 2024 roster – Alabama transfer Malik Benson (WR) and Darrell Jackson Jr. (DT) spoke to the media following the third day of fall camp. Both players provided insight by sharing the dynamics between their teammates and coaches, as well as their approach to practices, leading up to the season less than a month away.
Benson, who started in junior college and then transferred to Bama is not a newbie to the college level in any capacity, stated that he’s been learning from fellow wide receivers who have been with a program for an extended period of time in order to learn the playbook and feel acclimated.
“I feel like I was very confident [in the spring], I took the time that we had to do in the receiving room and learned it. I took my own time and I got with guys like Ja’Khi and Tron that been in the system for quite a while to help better my knowledge,” Benson said. “When I first came in, it was a little hard just because it's brand new but, some things like that you just have to work to get better at it.”
When asked about his connection with likely starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and others, Benson shared that he’s gone the extra mile to develop chemistry with his teammates.
“One thing about rhythm is really just on and off the field, to get the connection you got to hang outside the facility. So, during the spring we were hanging out, summertime hanging out. And you can kind of see that going into fall camp, that the more closer we are the better our connection’s been.”
Benson was questioned on who he thinks is the fastest on the team. His response showed his confidence.
“I like to say I am.” He also mentioned Jaylen Brown and Jaylin Lucas as contenders for the spot.
Finally, the Alabama transfer gave his props to defensive back Azareye’h Thomas as they go against each other every day in practice.
“He’s very smart and you can tell he really loves football. He’s the first one in the building and the last one to leave so just being with a guy like that across the ball from me, he’s going to sharpen my skills and I’m sharpening his, and, like I said, when you get into the game, I know I’m not going to go against any better corner than him so, when we get to the game it will be easy,” Benson said.
As for Darrell Jackson Jr., he kept his answers short. However, he shared with the media that he has a different mindset heading into this season now that he can play after being forced to sit out a year due to the NCAA’s transfer rules.
“I would say the mindset [is] different. The approach, that’s different knowing I’m about to play," Jackson.
“I would say last year was a blessing. It was meant for me to sit out," Jackson added. "I couldn’t do nothing really about it, so I just took notes from coach Odell [Haggins] and learned from it.”
Jackson Jr. was asked about finally being able to play alongside his former high school teammate, Josh Farmer. He's excited, to say the least.
“The chemistry there, we can talk to each other without getting an attitude because I know it’s coming from the heart. So with him being out there, it’s amazing, so it feels good.”
The former Miami Hurricane gave some clarification on what game he’s looking forward to most.
“Miami," Jackson claimed. "I ain’t going to say too much, but it’s personal.”
Toe will meet leather on August 24 when the Seminoles take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.
