BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Malik Clark In Recruiting Surprise
Recruiting is full of surprises, both good and bad.
On Thursday afternoon, Florida State had a shocking decision go in its favor when four-star wide receiver Malik Clark announced his commitment to the program over South Carolina, North Carolina, and NC State. The Gamecocks were the public favorite going into the decision but the Seminoles did enough down the stretch to win out for his pledge.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Day One of Fall Camp, Gives Update on Robert Scott
Clark was in Tallahassee for his official visit in June. He visited all of his contenders this summer before locking in a decision date last week. This is a big addition for the Seminoles that only furthers the talent that will make up the future of the wide receiver room.
Florida State also landed four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley and four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon over the last few weeks. The Seminoles are likely done with the position in the cycle with Clark hopping on board. They may still keep an eye on five-star Kaliq Lockett with a decision set to come in August.
Clark is coming off a junior season where he caught 46 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns. He also competes in track and field where he placed third in the South Carolina 5A 100-meter finals with a 10.62-second time. He won the 5A Upper State title with a personal-best 10.55 100-meter dash.
With the addition of Clark, Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul ranks No. 18 in the country.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 213 overall prospect, the No. 24 WR, and the No. 3 recruit in South Carolina in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses SEC Commissioners Playoff Snub Slight
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Begin Preseason With Intensity, Energy
• Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King Makes Statement On Opener Against FSU Football
• BREAKING: FSU Basketball Officially Announces Signing of Forward From Greece
• SMU Head Coach Challenges FSU Football’s Mike Norvell Ahead Of September Matchup