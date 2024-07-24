FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Begin Preseason With Intensity, Energy
The 2024 campaign began on Wednesday morning in Tallahassee as Florida State hit the practice fields to kick off the preseason. The next couple of weeks are going to be a grind for the Seminoles but that didn't damper any of the energy or enthusiasm on opening day.
The first thing that really catches your eye about this team is the speed and size. Head coach Mike Norvell believes this is the fastest and strongest team that he's had at Florida State. It was more than evident when watching the Seminoles work.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.
— There are some new contenders in Mike Norvell's pre-practice race as defenders such as Patrick Payton and Darrell Jackson joined the field. Payton and Jackson both ended up beating the head coach which has got to be terrifiying for opposing offenses.
— Ryan Fitzgerald finally has another placekicker on the roster to compete against this preseason after being the only player at the position in the spring. True freshman Jake Weinberg enrolled over the summer and could have a bright future at Florida State. Fitzgerald connected from 34 yards and 40 yards while Weinberg missed from 34 but was pure from 40 yards out.
— Jaylin Lucas is expected to make a large impact on special teams with his ability as a returner. He's proven his ability on kickoffs but is still working to get down the fundamentals of returning punts, muffing one rep on the day.
OFFENSE:
— Brock Glenn relishes in being in the underdog role and having to overcome adversity. That's exactly where he begins the preseason while trying to beat out a redshirt senior transfer for Florida State's starting quarterback job. He got off to a strong start on Wednesday as Glenn displayed swift decision-making skills combined with accurate throws to get the offense moving.
Glenn had a sequence in 1-on-1's where he laid a pass over the shoulder to Kentron Poitier on the sideline before threading one to Jaylin Lucas in a similar position. He hit Deuce Spann with a dart that was dropped on the next play but finished things off with another completion, connecting with a diving Jalen Brown.
His best throw came in team drills where he recognized pressure from the defense, stayed alive in the pocket, and delivered a nice throw down the middle to Hykeem Williams. The growth is certainly promising.
— It wasn't the sharpest day for DJ Uiagalelei as there were some inaccurate passes and timing issues with the receivers. With that being said, when he's on, the arm talent and velocity are easy to see. He got into a rhythm during 7-on-7, hitting tight end Kyle Morlock for two big plays, one that might've resulted in a touchdown. I want to see Uiagalelei continue to grow into this offense and make quicker decisions as we move forward.
— Luke Kromenhoek is absolutely gushing with potential and if he puts it together, he's going to be very good for the Seminoles. He was slinging the ball around the yard during 7-on-7 and team drills. Kromenhoek looks a little more crisp and comfortable after going through spring practice with the team.
— This is an important period for redshirt senior wide receivers Darion Williamson and Kentron Poitier to stake their claim in a wide-open room. Williamson was one of the more consistent skill players on Wednesday as he got going during 7-on-7 with multiple grabs over the middle. That included one play where he had to reach slightly behind without breaking stride to pull in a pass.
— Lawrance Toafili legitimately looks like he's in the best shape of his career. He's added on some more size and bulk that stood out on the field. Toafili was involved on the ground and through the air while doing plenty of leading within his unit on day one.
— When he walked into practice, true freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore absolutely looked the part. Walking out two hours later, it was more than obvious that he belonged and wasn't overwhelmed during his first practice at Florida State. Moore is long and lengthy, making him a vertical threat. He caught a pass over the middle in 1-on-1's where displayed his extension while leaping to haul it in.
Moore made a tough catch on the sideline in 7-on-7 before scoring a touchdown in team drills on a short throw that he turned into a big play after making a cut and exploding up the field. Mike Norvell sprinted alongside him all the way into the end zone. It's early, but watch out for Moore to make a splash.
— Fellow true freshman Lawayne McCoy had his fair share of plays as well. McCoy juked out Charles Lester III and Quindarrius Jones on separate plays to create extra yardage.
— One of the newcomers going through their first practice with the Seminoles today happened to be the youngest player on the team; Amaree Williams. An athlete who can play on either side of the ball, Williams started off at tight end on Wednesday. It's easy to see why as he made a couple of nice plays. Williams made a diving grab near the sideline where he showed some of his extension. He got open over the middle a few plays later and caught a pass from Kromenhoek in stride for a big gain.
— It's hard to take much away from the trenches before the pads come on. I did think Jacob Rizy moved pretty well during his reps and seemed to be meshing with the coaching staff of Alex Atkins.
— Redshirt freshman Andre' Otto is continuing to work at center this preseason. He helped spring Jaylin Lucas on a run between the tackles in team drills.
— Micahi Danzi's height really stands out in the running back room. He's certainly the tallest member of the position group with a long and lengthy frame that he'll need to continue adding weight to over the coming years.
DEFENSE:
— I really liked the way that safety Shyheim Brown was operating throughout the practice. Always in the right spots, controlled, and decisive. The potential is there for him to make another leap in the right direction these next few weeks to set himself up for a massive season.
— Speaking of massive, that's exactly how Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson looked manning the middle of the defensive line. The duo brings plenty of size and strength to the table, making it tough at times for the offense to find any running room. I'm interested to see how the two can impact the passing game as camp progresses.
— The Seminoles are looking to Azareye'h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress II to provide a veteran impact at cornerback. They were both very solid on Wednesday, not forcing any turnovers but doing a good job of being in the right spots and making plays when needed. Thomas is going to have some fun battles with Hykeem Williams and Kentron Poitier. Cypress II read a throw before the ball left DJ Uiagalelei's hands and exploded toward the line of scrimmage, jumping into the air to deflect it with one hand to the delight of his teammates.
— I was very intrigued to get a look at Auburn linebacker transfer Cam Riley in person after he was listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds last year. I think the height is about as advertised, maybe a hair shorter. Riley has definitely trimmed up his frame to handle what Florida State will be asking him to do in the defensive scheme. He moves pretty well and now we'll see how he adjusts to the playbook over the next few weeks.
— Kevin Knowles has moved between cornerback and safety during his time with the Seminoles. It seems like he might be back at nickel for his final season in garnet and gold. Knowles was in position to pick off DJ Uiagalelei on the sideline but the ball went through his hands.
— Omarion Cooper is another transfer I wanted to watch after coming back to Florida State following one year at Colorado. We weren't sure exactly where he'd fit into the defensive backfield with experience as a cornerback and safety at the college level. The Seminoles had him at safety on day one as he's likely competing with Davonte Brown and Conrad Hussey for a starting spot next to Shyheim Brown.
— Effort was a trait that we noted when observing defensive tackle KJ Sampson in the spring. There was more of the same to begin the preseason with Sampson exploding into the backfield to make a tackle for loss at one point.
— Linebacker Blake Nichelson has gained more muscle ahead of his second season at Florida State. It feel like he was moving well and making quick decisions on the field.
