FSU Football Got the Only F in the Nation's Roster Overhaul Grades

Florida State was one of nearly 30 P4 teams to add over 50 new players (high school prospects, JUCOs, transfers) this offseason.

Honestly, it was the second straight year that the Seminoles have rebuilt their roster, considering the inconsistent performances from the program in 2024 and 2025.

READ MORE: Duce Robinson Explains Why This FSU Football Team Won't Quit Like Last Year's

Over the first three games, questions have started to rise surrounding the personnel that Florida State brought in. The Seminoles pushed their chips in on players such as Ashton Daniels, Quintrevion Wisner, Rylan Kennedy, CJ Richard Jr., Nehemiah Chandler, Ma'Khi Jones, Chimdia Nwaiwu, and Desirrio Riles, among others.

So far, the results are pretty mixed.

Florida State Earns Failing Grade For Roster Overhaul

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 2026 season already a quarter of the way over, 247Sports' Cody Nagel graded the P4 programs that made major changes to their roster.

Unsurprisingly, the Seminoles aren't thought of very highly on the national scene.

Of the 26 teams that Nagel took a look at, Florida State was the only one to receive an 'F' grade.

Kansas (D) and Arkansas (D-) were both slightly ahead of the Seminoles. Louisville (A-) and Boston College (C) are the only two teams on the list that FSU is set to face this season.

Obviously, there was a lot of discussion surrounding Florida State's decision to settle on Ashton Daniels. The veteran showed life against Alabama, throwing for 377 yards and scoring 4 total touchdowns, he also committed 3 turnovers, 2 of which the Crimson Tide turned into points.

"It seems like Florida State is just waiting on the inevitable with Mike Norvell remaining on the hot seat," Nagel wrote. "The Seminoles have one of the best receivers in the country in Duce Robinson, but still don't have a quarterback who can get him the ball consistently. It's clear why Ashton Daniels wasn't the first choice for a transfer quarterback."

The defense has plenty of issues after giving up 565+ yards in back-to-back games. Alabama netted points on 9 of its final 10 drives on Saturday.

"Somehow, Florida State had Alabama on the ropes again in Week 3 before the defense gave up touchdowns on six of the final seven drives," Nagel wrote.

So far this season, the Seminoles' newcomers on offense have combined for 704 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 142 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 5 catches, and 13 receiving yards.

Defensively, they've totaled 86 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

Florida State takes on Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

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