FSU Football Star DE Disrespected in ACC Player Rankings?

Florida State football defensive end Patrick Payton has been listed as the 22nd-best player in the Atlantic Coast Conference according to the conference’s digital network social media. This list might be shocking to some as he is considered to be the best edge rusher in the ACC, and maybe the country.
At the time of writing, the ACC Digital Network X account has only released one player ahead of Payton, Virginia defensive back Kendren Smith.
Payton was the only FSU player to be a top-100 player in EA Sports’ College Football 25 video game with a 90 overall rating.
Along with the overall rating, the athletic attributes factor into how highly-regarded players are in the game. Payton has fun tools to work with at launch as he holds an 85 speed, 92 acceleration, 77 strength, 89 awareness, and 89 jumping. It's clear he has the makings of a dominant defensive end who can make life tough on opposing offenses.
Last year, the Seminoles’ DE played in 14 games and accounted for 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Throughout his three-year career in Tallahassee, he has recorded 75 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He only played in one game in 2021, so his incredible stat line comes in just 28 games.
Payton will look to defy expectations and possibly rise up the ACC rankings as the head coach Mike Norvell and the ’Noles look to repeat as conference champions in 2024.
