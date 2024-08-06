Florida State Projected To Make College Football Playoff But Fail To Win ACC In 2024
J.D. PicKell of On3Sports released his prediction for the College Football Playoff (CFP) bracket which will feature eight additional teams in the 2024 season. This year, the four highest-ranked conference champions (presumably from the Power Four) will receive a first-round bye, avoiding a game played at a college campus.
In PicKell’s list, he does not include a final ranking (as a team with a conference championship would receive one of the top four spots over a higher-ranked squad), only the finalized bracket.
In his bracket, the seedings are as follows:
#1 Georgia (SEC Champion), #2 Oregon (Big Ten Champion), #3 Miami (ACC Champion), #4 Utah (Big 12 Champion), #5 Ole Miss, #6 Ohio State, #7 Florida State, #8 Texas, #9 Notre Dame, #10 Alabama, #11 Tennessee, and #12 Appalachian State.
Notable exclusions include defending national champion Michigan, Penn State (two ten-win seasons in the last two years), and Clemson (second-best odds to win the ACC).
Perhaps the most surprising prediction comes with Miami grabbing the #3 spot with an ACC championship on its resume. Since joining the conference in 2004, the Hurricanes have failed to win an ACC championship. Florida State has won 16 ACC championships including last season. However, just because it has not happened does not mean it will not happen, of course.
Further along in his prediction, PicKell picks #10 Alabama to upset #7 Florida State in Tallahassee. All the other higher seeds playing home-site games are expected to move on.
However, these are mere guesses and only the games on the field throughout the 2024 season will demonstrate the final results.
