FSU football player enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State had over 30 players depart from the program this offseason. The majority of those former Seminoles entered the NCAA Portal during the winter or spring.
With that being said, at least one former member of the roster has officially hit the portal ahead of the 2025 season.
READ MORE: A complete list of every Florida State Seminoles football player included in EA Sports College Football 26
On Monday evening, redshirt freshman long snapper Weston Edwards announced he was moving on from Florida State. Edwards was removed from the roster earlier this year.
"I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal. I want to thank everyone who supported me and stayed honest with me throughout last season," Edwards wrote on Instagram. "With that being said, I am fully recovered and ready to return to the game I love, with full eligibility remaining plus a medical year. I'm excited for what's to come."
Edwards missed the entirety of his lone season in Tallahassee with an injury. He's had some tough hurdles to overcome so it's promising to see he's healthy and able to continue his football career.
The Georgia native spent his prep career at Lowndes High School.
Florida State has three long snappers on its roster for the upcoming season, including returning starter and redshirt senior, Mason Arnold. After being named the team's Special Teams Newcomer of the Year, Arnold is back to provide a steady presence for a new kicker and new punter.
Redshirt sophomore Peyton Naylor is preparing for his third season with the program while the Seminoles flipped true freshman Alex Nocco from Clemson in March. Nocco was rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 12 long snapper.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok