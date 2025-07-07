A complete list of every Florida State Seminoles football player included in EA Sports College Football 26
For the second straight year, EA Sports is firing up fans with the release of its annual video game, College Football 26. The stakes are even higher this time around as supporters can make an impact on how much money their favorite school brings in.
Anticipation is rising and now it's time to pick up your controller. First off, we take a look at every single player in the game on Florida State's roster and their overall rating.
It is worth noting that rosters in the game are limited to 85, meaning at least 20 Seminoles won't be included.
There are some major disappointments as players such as freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, sophomore tight end Landen Thomas, redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy, redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore, and true freshman defensive back Shamar Arnoux aren't on the roster at release.
Plus, Florida State has nine computer generated players on the roster, including some who are rated higher than real-life players.
Quarterback (4):
— Thomas Castellanos, Senior
Overall Rating: 83
— Tanner Applewhite, Freshman (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 75
— Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 74
— Kevin Sperry, Freshman
Overall Rating: 73
Not Listed: Jaylen King, Jr., Michael Grant, RS So., Gavin Markey, Fr.
Running Back (7):
— Roydell Williams, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 83
— Kam Davis, Sophomore
Overall Rating: 81
— Adrian Webster, Junior (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 81
— Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 79
— Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 79
— Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 78
— Ike Copeland, Junior (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 67
Not Listed: Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So., Zay Parks, RS Fr., Jeremiah Johnson, RS Fr., Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
Tight End (5):
— Randy Pittman Jr., Junior
Overall Rating: 80
— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 79
— Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Freshman
Overall Rating: 73
— Chase Loftin, Freshman
Overall Rating: 72
— Wade McLaughlin, Junior (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 71
Not Listed: Greyson Labiad, RS Jr., Landen Thomas, Soph., Luke Douglas, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver (7):
— Squirrel White, Senior
Overall Rating: 85
— Duce Robinson, Junior
Overall Rating: 83
—Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore
Overall Rating: 75
— Gavin Blackwell, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 72
— Jayvan Boggs, Freshman
Overall Rating: 72
— BJ Gibson, Sophomore
Overall Rating: 67
— Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 66
*Tae'Shaun Gelsey is listed at tight end instead of wide receiver
Not Listed: Elijah Moore, RS Fr., Micahi Danzy, RS Fr., Willy Suarez, RS Fr., Teriq Mallory, Fr.
Offensive Lineman (19):
— Micah Pettus, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 89
— Luke Petitbon, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 85
— Richie Leonard IV, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 81
— Gunnar Hansen, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 80
— Adrian Medley, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 79
— Jacob Rizy, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 79
— Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 78
— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 76
— Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 74
— Jon Daniels, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 71
— Andre' Otto, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 71
— Mario Nash Jr., Freshman
Overall Rating: 71
— Jayden Todd, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 70
— Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman
Overall Rating: 69
— Sean Poret, Freshman
Overall Rating: 69
— Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 69
— Reshard Miller, Freshman (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 68
— Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 68
— Zonovan Redd, Freshman (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 67
Not Listed: Chastan Brown, Fr. Sandman Thompson, Fr.
Defensive Lineman (16)
— Darrell Jackson, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 89
— James Williams, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 83
— Deante McCray, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 81
— Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 81
— KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 79
— Kevin Wynn, Freshman
Overall Rating: 79
— Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 76
— Amaree Williams, Sophomore
Overall Rating: 76
— LaJesse Harrold, Freshman
Overall Rating: 74
— Anthony McGuire, Freshman (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 73
— J.J. Dodge, Freshman (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 72
— Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 71
— Tyeland Coleman, Junior
Overall Rating: 71
— Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 71
— Tylon Lee, Freshman
Overall Rating: 70
— Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 69
Not Listed: Jamorie Flagg, RS Fr., Mandrell Desir, Fr. Darryll Desir, Fr.
Linebacker (9):
— Elijah Herring, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 83
— Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 81
— Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 79
— Blake Nichelson, Junior
Overall Rating: 77
— Justin Cryer, Junior
Overall Rating: 75
— Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 70
— Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 67
— Ethan Pritchard, Freshman
Overall Rating: 67
— Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 53
Not Listed: AJ Cottrill, RS Jr., Brandon Torres, RS So., Gav Holman, RS Fr.
Defensive Backfield (14):
— Jeremiah Wilson, Senior
Overall Rating: 90
— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Senior
Overall Rating: 89
— Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 78
— K.J. Kirkland, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 78
— Quindarrius Jones, Junior
Overall Rating: 76
— Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 75
— Gregory Xavier Thomas, Freshman
Overall Rating: 75
— Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 74
— Conrad Hussey, Junior
Overall Rating: 74
— Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 73
— Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore
Overall Rating: 70
— Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 68
— Max Redmon, Freshman
Overall Rating: 68
Not Included: Christian White, RS Jr., Donny Hiebert, Jr., Ricky Knight III, RS Fr., Jamari Howard, RS Fr., Shamar Arnoux, Fr., Antonio Cromartie Jr., Fr.
Kicker (2):
— Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman
Overall Rating: 73
— Brandon Garner, Freshman (computer generated player)
Overall Rating: 72
Not Included: Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter (1):
— Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior
Overall Rating: 71
Not Included: Ethan Post, Fr.
Long Snapper (1):
— Mason Arnold, Redshirt Senior (listed as a tight end)
Overall Rating: 53
Not Included: Peyton Naylor, RS So., Alex Nocco, Fr.
