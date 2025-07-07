Nole Gameday

A complete list of every Florida State Seminoles football player included in EA Sports College Football 26

Which Seminoles are in the game and what are their overall ratings?

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches as his players take the field. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 14-28 Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State1072
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches as his players take the field. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 14-28 Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State1072 / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
For the second straight year, EA Sports is firing up fans with the release of its annual video game, College Football 26. The stakes are even higher this time around as supporters can make an impact on how much money their favorite school brings in.

Anticipation is rising and now it's time to pick up your controller. First off, we take a look at every single player in the game on Florida State's roster and their overall rating.

It is worth noting that rosters in the game are limited to 85, meaning at least 20 Seminoles won't be included.

There are some major disappointments as players such as freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, sophomore tight end Landen Thomas, redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy, redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore, and true freshman defensive back Shamar Arnoux aren't on the roster at release.

Plus, Florida State has nine computer generated players on the roster, including some who are rated higher than real-life players.

Quarterback (4):

— Thomas Castellanos, Senior

Overall Rating: 83

— Tanner Applewhite, Freshman (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 75

— Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 74

— Kevin Sperry, Freshman

Overall Rating: 73

Not Listed: Jaylen King, Jr., Michael Grant, RS So., Gavin Markey, Fr.

Running Back (7):

— Roydell Williams, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 83

— Kam Davis, Sophomore

Overall Rating: 81

— Adrian Webster, Junior (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 81

— Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 79

— Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 79

— Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 78

— Ike Copeland, Junior (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 67

Not Listed: Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So., Zay Parks, RS Fr., Jeremiah Johnson, RS Fr., Ousmane Kromah, Fr.

Tight End (5):

— Randy Pittman Jr., Junior

Overall Rating: 80

— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 79

— Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Freshman

Overall Rating: 73

— Chase Loftin, Freshman

Overall Rating: 72

— Wade McLaughlin, Junior (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 71

Not Listed: Greyson Labiad, RS Jr., Landen Thomas, Soph., Luke Douglas, RS Fr.

Wide Receiver (7):

— Squirrel White, Senior

Overall Rating: 85

— Duce Robinson, Junior

Overall Rating: 83

—Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore

Overall Rating: 75

— Gavin Blackwell, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 72

— Jayvan Boggs, Freshman

Overall Rating: 72

— BJ Gibson, Sophomore

Overall Rating: 67

— Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 66

*Tae'Shaun Gelsey is listed at tight end instead of wide receiver

Not Listed: Elijah Moore, RS Fr., Micahi Danzy, RS Fr., Willy Suarez, RS Fr., Teriq Mallory, Fr.

Offensive Lineman (19):

— Micah Pettus, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 89

— Luke Petitbon, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 85

— Richie Leonard IV, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 81

— Gunnar Hansen, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 80

— Adrian Medley, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 79

— Jacob Rizy, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 79

— Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 78

— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 76

— Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 74

— Jon Daniels, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 71

— Andre' Otto, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 71

— Mario Nash Jr., Freshman

Overall Rating: 71

— Jayden Todd, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 70

— Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman

Overall Rating: 69

— Sean Poret, Freshman

Overall Rating: 69

— Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 69

— Reshard Miller, Freshman (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 68

— Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 68

— Zonovan Redd, Freshman (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 67

Not Listed: Chastan Brown, Fr. Sandman Thompson, Fr.

Defensive Lineman (16)

— Darrell Jackson, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 89

— James Williams, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 83

— Deante McCray, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 81

— Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 81

— KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 79

— Kevin Wynn, Freshman

Overall Rating: 79

— Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 76

— Amaree Williams, Sophomore

Overall Rating: 76

— LaJesse Harrold, Freshman

Overall Rating: 74

— Anthony McGuire, Freshman (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 73

— J.J. Dodge, Freshman (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 72

— Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 71

— Tyeland Coleman, Junior

Overall Rating: 71

— Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 71

— Tylon Lee, Freshman

Overall Rating: 70

— Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 69

Not Listed: Jamorie Flagg, RS Fr., Mandrell Desir, Fr. Darryll Desir, Fr.

Linebacker (9):

— Elijah Herring, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 83

— Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 81

— Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 79

— Blake Nichelson, Junior

Overall Rating: 77

— Justin Cryer, Junior

Overall Rating: 75

— Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 70

— Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 67

— Ethan Pritchard, Freshman

Overall Rating: 67

— Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 53

Not Listed: AJ Cottrill, RS Jr., Brandon Torres, RS So., Gav Holman, RS Fr.

Defensive Backfield (14):

— Jeremiah Wilson, Senior

Overall Rating: 90

— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 89

— Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 78

— K.J. Kirkland, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 78

— Quindarrius Jones, Junior

Overall Rating: 76

— Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 75

— Gregory Xavier Thomas, Freshman

Overall Rating: 75

— Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 74

— Conrad Hussey, Junior

Overall Rating: 74

— Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 73

— Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 70

— Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 68

— Max Redmon, Freshman

Overall Rating: 68

Not Included: Christian White, RS Jr., Donny Hiebert, Jr., Ricky Knight III, RS Fr., Jamari Howard, RS Fr., Shamar Arnoux, Fr., Antonio Cromartie Jr., Fr.

Kicker (2):

— Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 73

— Brandon Garner, Freshman (computer generated player)

Overall Rating: 72

Not Included: Brunno Reus, Fr.

Punter (1):

— Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 71

Not Included: Ethan Post, Fr.

Long Snapper (1):

— Mason Arnold, Redshirt Senior (listed as a tight end)

Overall Rating: 53

Not Included: Peyton Naylor, RS So., Alex Nocco, Fr.

