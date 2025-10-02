FSU football’s quarterback stuns country with latest ranking
The Florida State Seminoles are heading into a pivotal matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, one that carries significant ACC Championship implications in the 2025 season. With Georgia Tech and Louisville surging, and Clemson seemingly reliving its 2010 struggles, the urgency for Florida State has never felt greater. A win at home over the Hurricanes would only add fuel to that fire.
Central to that urgency is Florida State’s offense, which has been electric, averaging more than 600 yards per game. At the heart of it all is quarterback Tommy Castellanos, whose legs and passing game have propelled the Seminoles on their path to success.
Castellanos Tops All Quarterbacks with PFF’s Highest Passing Grade
With a 91 passing grade, Castellanos leads all quarterbacks through four games. According to PFF, it’s the highest mark in the country so far.
Before transferring to Florida State last year, Castellanos became the first player in Boston College history to record 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. Surrounded by the talent FSU has assembled, it makes sense that his production has only grown.
Castellanos has thrown for 848 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 217 yards and four more this year, showing the dual-threat balance that makes him so difficult to defend.
Game Preview: No. 18 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 3 Miami Hurricanes
Top-Ranked Castellanos Meets Nation’s Best Defensive Line
There’s no way around it: No. 3 Miami is coming to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, and Florida State faces yet another hill to climb. The stat sheet speaks for itself, but perhaps one of the biggest tests of the season, following the defeat of No. 8 Alabama, returns to Tallahassee in the form of the Hurricanes.
Miami boasts the best defensive line in the country, and Florida State will rely heavily on its playmakers up front to get the job done.
For Castellanos, the recognition is deserved, but the challenge is only beginning. The No. 1 PFF grade adds to his growing résumé, yet what matters most now is how Florida State channels that individual success into results.
Saturday offers the chance to prove that Castellanos’ rise is more than numbers, but about leading the Seminoles through their toughest stretch yet. Against a rival like Miami, the ranking is just context. The performance on the field will decide how far FSU’s fire can spread.
READ MORE: Kirk Herbstreit set for controversial return to Tallahassee as FSU football hosts Miami
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok